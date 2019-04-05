Register
07:47 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in San Mateo Anzoategui, Venezuela March 22, 2019

    Sociologist: Guaido Doesn't Have Chance Now of Ousting Maduro

    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Criminal proceedings have been launched by the Venezuelan government against self-proclaimed President, Juan Guaido. This comes as President Maduro has said that a new type of warfare is being used against Venezuela, using cybernetic and electromagnetic weapons. Sputnik spoke about it to sociologist and Venezuela expert Hugo Perez Hernaiz

    Sputnik: Does Guaido really has a chance of ousting Maduro given the fact that he has been stripped of parliamentary immunity and criminal proceedings have now been launched against him?

    Football legend Diego Maradona
    © Sputnik/ Victor Tolochko
    Football Legend Maradona Faces Probe Over Criticising Trump, US Venezuela Policy
    Hugo Perez Hernaiz: Well, I don't know if he has a chance. I can tell you what I think is going to happen, I think the government is preparing to arrest him, and that will happen soon I think. I don't know what's going to happen from there but I'm pretty certain the government is getting ready to detain Guaido. I don't think that he has a chance right now of ousting Maduro. I think the whole thing rested on the possibility of members of the armed forces and parts of the Charismo, turning around, and that hasn't happened, and quite frankly I don't see it happening in the foreseeable future.

    Sputnik: On Wednesday Maduro said that "Venezuela is demonstrating to the world that it is a testing ground for new cybernetic, electromagnetic war weapons and a new war strategy, which is not a direct invasion or bombing by missiles, but the bombing of vital public services".

    Do you agree with Maduro's assessment of what is happening just now in Venezuela?

    Hugo Perez Hernaiz: No, I actually don't. I do think that the US is putting on a lot of pressure and I think that sanctions are its main tool right now, and it's a pretty strong weapon. I think this whole discussion about cyber attacks on the electric grid are pretty much part of the government rhetoric justifying the lack of maintenance of the electric grid. Most analysts have talked about this I think. But I think what we have to look at the actual sanctions — they are hurting the economy a lot. And if you look at our blog at WOLA, you will see analysis of how the electric grid progressively deteriorated. Yes it is a coincidence, but I don't see how much this benefits Guaido.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets in the Kremlin with Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Always Welcome Guest in Venezuela - Vice President
    READ MORE: Venezuelan, Syrian People Resisting Same US Imperialism — FM Arreaza

    Sputnik: US special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, has condemned the Russian military's role in Venezuela as "extremely pernicious" and threatened a response with new sanctions. I suggested to Hugo that the US can't effectively stop Russia from assisting Venezuela, can they?

    Hugo Perez Hernaiz: I don't think it can! Has it? I think you hit on the right word there: 'sanctions' and yes, the US has been very careful to say yes, we're going to hit you hard, we're going to hit you with sanctions. There has been more ambiguity by people like Marco Rubio and others, but these people are not the US government. I don't see how they can stop Russian or Cuban help to Maduro — there's just not the capacity to do so. I'm not a military expert but I don't think there's the capacity to do so barring a full military intervention, which we've already said is not going to happen. Maybe in future but not in the foreseeable future.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Venezuela Says China, Russia to Supply Medicine Containers Until Year-End
    Venezuela Restructures National Electricity Comp. Amid Power Outages - Official
    China Slams Claims of Sending Military to Help Venezuela's Maduro as 'Fiction'
    Tags:
    weapon, case, parliament, sanctions, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse