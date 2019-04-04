'EU Policy as a Whole is Turning to the Right' - Political Commentator

Sputnik spoke to the foreign commentator at Nederlands Dagblad, Jan Van Benthem on how successful he may be, and what this says about the success of the right across Europe at the moment.
Sputnik: What do you think the chances are of Salvini succeeding in the formation of a populist block of parties before the European elections, given the differing policies of the parties and the complicated web of alliances already at play inside the European parliament?
Sputnik: We have seen Hungary's membership of the European People's Party suspended and there has been talk of Fidesz looking to join such a right-wing alliance, do you think we could see that happen given the similar values these parties share?
So that might also be an option for Orban.
Sputnik: Is it inevitable that right-wing populist parties are only going to gain more and more support in Europe as time goes on?
But what is really the case is that the policy in Europe, in general, is turning more to the right. One example is a week ago, European countries have decided in Brussels that Operation Sofia, which is the Frontex operation in the Mediterranean against immigrants, will cease to have ships on the sea because according to international law on the seas, if they see ships in distress they have to rescue them. And they don't want to have any European naval ship rescuing immigrants any more. So every European naval ship has been withdrawn from the Mediterranean since April 1st.
They have moved to the right also to stop the rise of these parties. So yes these parties [right-wing]have had a large influence on the policies of other parties. But also this example has raised questions: where do we stop? What is still a human policy? Is it human that Europe withdraws all its ships from the Mediterranean with the sole purpose that they cannot rescue people any more? That has led to questions in the Netherlands and you will see the possible start-up of counter-movements which is also given more strength by the Brexit drama in London.
