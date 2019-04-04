Register
21:01 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    'EU Policy as a Whole is Turning to the Right' - Political Commentator

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Deputy Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is reportedly meeting with other European right-wing populist parties in Milan next week, in an attempt to form a right-wing bloc before the upcoming EU elections.

    Sputnik spoke to the foreign commentator at Nederlands Dagblad, Jan Van Benthem on how successful he may be, and what this says about the success of the right across Europe at the moment.

    Sputnik: What do you think the chances are of Salvini succeeding in the formation of a populist block of parties before the European elections, given the differing policies of the parties and the complicated web of alliances already at play inside the European parliament?

    French National Front president Marine Le Pen, left, hugs Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini during the Europe of Nations and Freedom movement meeting in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Italian PM Salvini Invites Right-Wing Parties to Unite Amid European Elections
    Jan Van Benthem: Well this is not the first attempt and as such there is already a kind of league — the ENF — Europe of Nations and Freedom, consisting of Salvini's own party, Lega, but also the FPO from Austria was in it, the Polish congress of New Right; an ex-UKIP member from the UK, Janice Atkinson was in it; an ex-AfD, Marcus Pretzell from the Blau Partei was a member; the Flemish Flosblaum, Flemish Interest from Belgium, the party of Freedom from the Netherlands Geert Wilders and the Front National, Marine le Pen, from France. So this is an existing combination in the European parliament.

    Sputnik: We have seen Hungary's membership of the European People's Party suspended and there has been talk of Fidesz looking to join such a right-wing alliance, do you think we could see that happen given the similar values these parties share?

    A picture taken on March 17, 2016 shows the Rock of Gibraltar with Spain in background.
    © AFP 2019 / Jorge Guerrero
    EU Parl't Commission Refers to Gibraltar as 'UK Colony' for First Time - Report
    Jan Van Benthem: Suspended, but not ended. And it's very doubtful if Orban will go to Milan and go to a new set of right-wing parties because somehow he really doesn't want to skip the connection with the European People's Party and if that would be the case, you also have the ECR, which is the European combination of conservative and reform parties which includes for instance, the Dutch Christian Union and other right parties, and where Thierry Baudet from Forum for Democracy in the Netherlands also wants to participate in.

    READ MORE: Independent Group Rebrands Itself as 'Change UK', Registers for EU Elections

    So that might also be an option for Orban.

    Sputnik: Is it inevitable that right-wing populist parties are only going to gain more and more support in Europe as time goes on?

    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) party Matteo Salvini, second right, poses for pictures with supporters during a protest to demand the Italian government keep out immigrants in Rome
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Italian Lega May Become 2nd Biggest Party in EU Par't After Upcoming Election – Polls
    Jan Van Benthem: Well if it's inevitable — that's the question. We have seen now for years that about 20 percent of people who vote are voting for right-wing parties. That's the case in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France etc. But that also seems to be more or less the limit. Forum for Democracy, for example, is the largest party in the Netherlands but doesn't get more than 20 percent of the ballot. So there is a kind of maximum for this, but it divides between the maximum. You see the party for Freedom of Geert Wilders lost something in the Netherlands but Forum for Democracy won seats. So if it will continue to grow, that is a question.

    But what is really the case is that the policy in Europe, in general, is turning more to the right. One example is a week ago, European countries have decided in Brussels that Operation Sofia, which is the Frontex operation in the Mediterranean against immigrants, will cease to have ships on the sea because according to international law on the seas, if they see ships in distress they have to rescue them. And they don't want to have any European naval ship rescuing immigrants any more. So every European naval ship has been withdrawn from the Mediterranean since April 1st.

    READ MORE: Scholar: 'EU Can't Be Seen to Give Better Terms to Someone Leaving the Club'

    They have moved to the right also to stop the rise of these parties. So yes these parties [right-wing]have had a large influence on the policies of other parties. But also this example has raised questions: where do we stop? What is still a human policy? Is it human that Europe withdraws all its ships from the Mediterranean with the sole purpose that they cannot rescue people any more? That has led to questions in the Netherlands and you will see the possible start-up of counter-movements which is also given more strength by the Brexit drama in London.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Jan Van Benthem and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Must Hold European Elections if it Remains in EU in May – Brexit Secretary
    Brexit Extension With UK Holding EU Elections Likely After Commons Vote - UKIP
    Independent Group Rebrands Itself as 'Change UK', Registers for EU Elections
    EU Afraid UK to 'Return 73 Nigel Farages' if Stay for European Elections - MP
    Tags:
    party, right-wing, elections, Lega Party, European Parliament, Poland, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse