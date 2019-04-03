Register
06:36 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Slot machines

    Scholar on UK Gambling: More Top Down Responsible Policies Should Be Happening

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Bookmakers have been accused of trying to cheat rules curbing fixed-odds betting terminals after an investigation found high-stakes roulette-style games were being launched on the same day, as restrictions on the machines, came into force. Looking at this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Mark Griffiths from Nottingham University.

    Sputnik: Bookmakers have been accused of trying to cheat rules curbing fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) after a found high-stakes roulette-style games being launched on the same day restrictions on the machines came into force. How significant is this and what does it tell us about efforts to curb FOBT?

    Slot machines
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Scholar on UK Gambling Problem: Gambling Industry and Government Need to Do More
    Dr Mark Griffiths: The bookmakers they're going to lose a lot of money by the fact that there's been a massive state risk reduction in fixed odds betting terminals. To be honest, the government have got it wrong. You had the idea of reducing the stakes on FOBTs will not curb problem gambling because what will happen is that people who love those types of games will go online or go elsewhere to get that kind of game that they love playing.

    Obviously, the bookmakers are going to lose a lot of money, so they've decided that they can invent new games that get around the new rules have come in today. If I was in that position, I'd probably do the same thing. I think if the government really are serious about wanting to curb problem gambling, then they have to use better initiatives than just tackling this one very small issue across, you know, the whole of the gambling arena.

    If I was running a betting shop, and I wanted to show that I was being socially responsible, and one to promote responsible gambling, on machines in my shop, what I'd be doing is having a mechanism in place that allows people to set the amount of time or money that they want to lose in that in a particular time period on that machine. I suppose for me the big issue here is that the government haven't got a kind of joined up plan and infrastructure in terms of how they're going to tackle problem gambling.

    They're putting all the blame at the door of FOBTs, which I will admit they are the kinds of types of gambling which are associated with problem gambling. There are lots of different activities that we know are associated with problem gambling and FOBTs for me, there are kind of slot machine. There are hundreds and thousands of other slot machines in this country as well as FOBTs.

    READ MORE: Gambling Growth: Sunday's Super Bowl to Kill Nevada Legal Betting Monopoly

    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'Inevitable': Analyst Predicts Protracted US-China Trade War Amid Trump's 'Gambling'
    Sputnik: As campaigns have been mounting against the bookmakers, we've heard the argument coming from companies like Betfred and William Hill that these new restrictions will result in the loss of thousands and thousands of jobs. Is this an argument which should be treated with some seriousness by the government?

    Dr Mark Griffiths: I'm absolutely sure that there will be job losses as a result of this but for me that should never be an argument for not doing something that might actually harm a significant minority of the population. As I say, the bookmakers that I've worked with over the years, they have demonstrated that they don't want problem gamblers as part of that that business model and I think the taking FOBTs away is not going to stop problem gambling.

    I've been researching problem gambling for 32 years now — this in itself will have little difference in lowering the rates of problem gambling. We know that problem gamblers tend to gamble and bet on at least six different types of activities. FOBTs are just one of those six types that you might find amongst problem gamblers. The reduction and loss of jobs, obviously, it's true, but that should never be used an argument in this particular instance.

    READ MORE: Author: Once Gov't Reduces Amounts of Gambling, They Lose Money

    Sputnik: In response, the Gambling Commission said on Monday it was investigating the new products. How likely is that we'll see punitive action taken against these bookmakers and their new products/systems?

    Dr Mark Griffiths: My guess is the gambling commission will probably deem these new types of products as being akin to FOBTs and we'll probably crack down on them and make them have low stakes as well, but as I say that doesn't get rid of the problem because these gamblers who like those types of games, that's why they play these types of games, will go elsewhere. It's just displacing the problem. It's not actually getting to the root of the problem. What should really be happening is more top down responsible gambling policies that apply across the whole industry. Not just on FOBTs.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Gambling-Addicted Swedish Trustee Embezzles Underage Refugee Ward's Benefits
    Trump Presidency Driving Surge in Political Gambling
    Protesters Demand Ukraine Interior Minister Sacked Over Gambling Allegations
    China Seeks To Restrict Foreign Investment in Sex, Gambling
    Tags:
    loss, gambling, commission, law, money, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse