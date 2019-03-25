Register
06:54 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome

    Italy's Belt and Road Deal Sparks EU Concerns Over Future Relationship

    CC BY 2.0 / Sarah-Rose / Italian flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Prominent Italian and EU officials are sounding the alarm over Rome's endorsement of the China-led Belt and Road Initiative, saying Beijing could be seeking to expand its political influence in Europe rather than boost its trading relations with the EU.

    Kristian Rouz — The cabinet of Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte endorses China's Belt and Road investment and trade initiative, making Italy the first G7 nation to sign up to the scheme. The announcement has sparked worries among EU officials, who say the agreement between Rome and Beijing could result in conflicts of interest in China-EU trade.

    Rome
    CC0
    Chinese Belt and Road Plan Shouldn't Become Political Tool - Italy's Lega
    In a signing ceremony Saturday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said Rome would uphold its commitments within the EU and the bloc's trading relations with other Western partners, including the US. However, Italian officials said the Belt and Road could serve as a way to help the struggling Italian economy — despite concern that the deal between Italy and China could produce additional trade tensions.

    "This is a very important day for us, a day when Made-in-Italy has won, Italy has won and Italian companies have won," Di Maio said.

    The agreement has reportedly raised questions in Washington, as it comes amid heightened tensions between China and what the US sees as Beijing's malicious trade practices and forced technology acquisition. Some experts expressed concern China could gain access to breakthrough EU technology through its pact with Italy, while promising billions of investment into the ailing Italian economy.

    During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Italian companies signed $2.8 bln worth of deals with their Chinese counterparts, saying a total value of future deals could reach up to 20 bln euros.

    However, the EU appears to be sceptical as its main exporter, Germany, is facing the prospect of stringent US tariffs on cars. In this light, Brussels would rather not irritate Washington — as the US sees Belt and Road as advancing what it calls China's predatory lending and debt diplomacy across the globe.

    The deal between Italy and China comes after EU officials said at a summit this past Friday that China is a 'systemic rival', adding that Brussels should develop a strategy to contain the spread of China's economic and political influence, including in Europe.

    However, Xi dismissed such concerns, saying the expansion of Belt and Road into Italy simply represents 'business as usual', and does not have any political strings attached.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’
    READ MORE: Italy Officially Becomes First G7 Country to Join China's Belt and Road Project

    "Between us, there is no fundamental conflict of interest," Xi said. "China wants commercial exchanges to go both ways and for investment to flow in both directions."

    China is facing an economic slowdown and a possible decrease in its trade surplus with the US, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between Beijing and Washington. Additionally, America's crackdown on China's tech giant Huawei is set to limit Beijing's access to Western technology.

    In this light, Italy's accession to Belt and Road represents an important economic opportunity for China. However, political and diplomatic concerns still linger.

    "Don't tell me China is a free market," Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's right-wing populist League party said Saturday. Salvini stressed that any future deepening of trade and investment ties with China must take place 'on equal terms'.

    He stressed Italy must not become 'anybody's colony' and said China could be seeking to obtain sensitive 5G technology through Italy. Salvini also did not attend the state dinner for China — pointing to a likely political conflict within Italy in the wake of the deal's signing.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Italy Seeks Joining China's Belt and Road Initiative as US Warns of 'Harm to Rome's Reputation' – Report
    Xi is set to visit France in the coming days, where he might face a cold welcome. French President Emmanuel Macron said the 'time of European naivete' with respect to China is over, and urged a unanimous stance among EU member states on Beijing's efforts to expand its influence.

    However, Xi stressed he's only building bridges between China and the EU, downplaying the concerns of European leaders.

    READ MORE: Italy Tries to Catch Up With EU Partners by Joining Belt and Road — Analysts

    "China appreciates Italy's willingness to play a positive role in developing a healthy and stable China-Europe relationship, and its devotion in pushing forward the connectivity of Asia and Europe," Xi said.

    The full scope of anticipated trade and investment deals between Italy and China has yet to be announced. It also remains unclear how Italy's partnership with Italy's Belt and Road will work and whether Rome will be applying for Chinese loans — as Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio already stands at an alarming 132 percent.

    Related:

    Algeria Joins China's Belt, Road Initiative - Reports
    China-Africa Forum Vital to Advancing Belt & Road Project — Advisory Director
    China Seeks Indian Support on Belt & Road Initiative to Ensure Success - Prof
    US Experts Think China Using Belt, Road Initiative for Cyberespionage - Reports
    Belt and Road Dispute Settlement Mechanism Discussed at Beijing Forum
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, European Union, Luigi Di Maio, Xi Jinping, Italy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse