Register
06:56 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dutch Prime Mark Rutte adjusts his glasses during a press conference at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 13, 2017

    Journo: Rutte Voters Angry About Him for Not Doing too Much About Immigration

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Eurosceptic party ‘Forum for Democracy’ could emerge second following elections in the Netherlands, exit poll data suggests. The ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD party, expected to weaken position. Sputnik has discussed the elections in the Netherlands with Dutch journalist Joost Niemoller.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on the exit poll results? Were they expected?

    Joost Niemoller: It was expected that it would be big, but it looks now that the Forum for Democracy is actually the biggest party now in the Netherlands and that is something that nobody really expected. It’s a very complicated system what we are talking about, but in actual votes they are the biggest right now. No, this is not expected; and this is something a lot of people are either angry or very happy about.

    Sputnik: And what is the rationale behind the optic of the anti-EU populism in the latest local elections? Is it all down to immigration, or are there other factors and facets that have to be considered here as well?

    Joost Niemoller: No, it’s more than that. The leader, Thierry Baudet, has for the last months done a very strong debate in the Dutch Parliament about this climate change talk, and also the government made a turn to the left and wanted to make new measures for climate change or against climate change. And it means that normal Dutch people have to pay a lot for all those new things which will come up, for example isolating their houses, making new prompts. It’s said officially that the discussion about climate change is over, that the scientists settled etc.; but Thierry Baudet made it very clear that the discussion isn’t over at all, and he was very good with facts about it. So, a lot of people in the Netherlands were beginning to doubt and were thinking whether it is really worth paying so much because costs are rising at the moment for people — energy costs, for example. So, it’s all about that the government said we have to go away with the gas energy and the problem is that everything will be coming out of other sources of energy and it’s forbidden to do it with nuclear energy. So the only things left are wind and solar energy and things like that; and the scientists know that it’s not possible to get good energy from that. So, it will be a total disaster; and this point was made very clear by Thierry Baudet. And you can see in the polls that much more people are convinced that we don’t want to go in that direction.

    People prepare their ballots to vote in the Dutch general elections in The Hague on March 15, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / Emmanuel DUNAND
    Prime Minister Rutte's Party Wins Dutch Parliamentary Elections
    Sputnik: Obviously, there’re many factors with regard to why we’ve seen this rising in the population; and, obviously, we’ve had this incident on Monday, the shooting on the tram in Utrecht which has obviously factored in the surge of anti-EU populism. What’s your particular take on the recent surge? Has it all been about this event that happened on the tram, the shooting, or, notwithstanding what you’ve said in the previous answer, this has been underlined for a period of time now?

    Joost Niemoller: Yes, it’s gone on for a long time. It’s official now that the attack in the tram was a terrorist attack; there was a lot of discussion about that before, but that’s now official. That’s been part of discussion because a lot of the other parties said “we stop the campaign for a day”; and Thierry Baudet didn’t want to stop that and lots of people were angry about it. That’s one point. But there has been some research done about the voting and by far most people said it didn’t have an effect on the way they voted; but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t, because people can say that it didn’t have an effect but still it could have an effect. And I think a lot of people are also angry [about] why this person who was on a list and who has been in jail and was set free for no good reasons, why this could happen etc. So, this discussion is a very lively discussion. Personally, I don’t think the effect of this attack is the real reason for the big success of the Forum because, it sounds a bit cynical, but the attack wasn’t big enough. I mean, there were three deaths.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he arrives for an EU summit at the EU Council building in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Francois Walschaerts
    WATCH Dutch PM Rutte Drops Coffee Cup, Cleans Up Mess in Parliament
    Sputnik: Just the final question. Mark Rutte’s party is likely to retain its majority in the Senate, although by a smaller majority. What does this say about the society’s support for the party and its policies? And what parties is he likely to team up with to form a ruling coalition? I’ve actually got a quote from Rutte when he is talking about the future makeup of the next government. “We are going to have to get to work,” Rutte told supporters. “We have to talk with other parties so we can continue to lead this country well.” We do know, I mean there’s precedent with hung parliaments in the UK, and Germany, and Italy, when there is a hung parliament and the separate parties controlling the governance of the country, then there sort of begins a malaise in the country in itself; it’s never easy to govern a country because of the limitations of lawmaking. So, this doesn’t look on the face of it a good thing for the future of the Netherlands, does it?

    Joost Niemoller: You are absolutely right about this. The whole way this government will be going through will be very muddy. Firstly, there will be no real direction; and there’s also a problem with Mark Rutte because he is actually the leader of a right-wing party and people who vote for him are pretty angry about this whole new thing about not doing very much about immigration and not doing too much about the climate change cost which will go to the people. And so, this problem will become even worse.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Netherlands Intercepts Russian Vodka Destined to N Korea Amid Sanctions – Report
    Germany Extradites Syrian Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack to Netherlands
    'Soros-Backed': Public Takes Swipe at Black Pete Protestors in Netherlands
    Naked Woman Interrupts Football Match in Netherlands (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    election, Mark Rutte, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse