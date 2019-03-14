Register
03:45 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This booking photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office, in Virginia, shows Chelsea Manning. On Friday, March 8, 2019, Manning, who served years in prison for leaking one of the largest troves of classified documents in U.S. history, was sent to jail for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

    DOJ Hopes Manning Will ‘Impugn Her Testimony’, Help Prosecute WikiLeaks’ Assange

    © AP Photo/ Alexandria, Va. Sheriff’s Office
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    108

    After being called before a grand jury, former US Army analyst Chelsea Manning was imprisoned once again when she refused to cooperate. Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg told Sputnik the court hopes to pressure Manning into giving untrue testimony that will help its case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

    "I will not comply with this, or any other grand jury. Imprisoning me for my refusal to answer questions only subjects me to additional punishment for my repeatedly-stated ethical objections to the grand jury system," a statement prepared by Manning prior to her trip to the Alexandria, Virginia, courthouse last Friday reads. ​"The grand jury's questions pertained to disclosures from nine years ago, and took place six years after an in-depth computer forensics case, in which I testified for almost a full day about these events. I stand by my previous public testimony."

    Surveillance footage shows officers from Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department break into the home of Chelsea Manning to conduct a wellness check.
    © Screenshot/ The Intercept
    US is Trying to Scare Daylights Out of Manning Hoping She Will Crack - Author

    In 2010, Manning delivered documentary proof of US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks, which published them under the title "Collateral Murder." Manning was discovered, tried and convicted of espionage and theft of classified documents in 2013, being given 35 years in a military prison. She was given clemency by US President Barack Obama as he left office in early 2017.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke about Manning's case with Ellsberg, one of the most important whistleblowers in modern American history and the author of "The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner."

    ​Ellsberg said that while "the authorities had a sincere desire to meet Chelsea's needs in jail," including medical and psychological needs, he didn't think that was possible. "Chelsea is in a postoperative state; she needs, really, a sterile environment at home… so for her to be back in jail is going to have severe stress on her and almost surely emotional problems as well, which will not be met."

    In this 18 April, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning addresses participants at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Prof. on Manning’s Arrest: A Revenge Move Against Anyone Who Challenges US Establishment Interests

    However, Ellsberg cautioned, "That's not true just of Chelsea; it's true of many, many people incarcerated. But it seems, especially in this case, unfair, under the circumstances, to have Chelsea back in jail for refusing to give prosecutors information that they could use to close down WikiLeaks, if possible, and start a real, effective assault on the press."

    "We've seen Chelsea's internal strength and resolve tested pretty strongly over the last eight or nine years. And indeed, as a trans woman in a male military jail for so long, she was just despairing about the 35 years she was facing, a couple of times it brought her to despair — but did not bring her to the point of giving prosecutors what they would have wanted at any time, and that was information, which she swears to be false, that incriminates Julian Assange and WikiLeaks in behavior that goes beyond what journalism does every day, that they did something that can be charged under other charges than would be appropriate for the New York Times."

    "The point that Chelsea has made readily… is that as far as her relations with WikiLeaks were concerned, they acted exactly as she'd hoped the New York Times would have acted, or the Washington Post, to whom she first offered her information, and they didn't pick it up, which led her to WikiLeaks. She said it was done solely on her authority, and that puts WikiLeaks, again, in the same position as the publisher of such information as the Pentagon Papers, when I gave them to the New York Times and the Post and 17 other newspapers," Ellsberg said.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    US Court Refuses to Force Govt to Unseal WikiLeaks Founder's Case - Filing

    In 1971, Ellsberg, then a Pentagon analyst with RAND corporation, divulged to the media the "Report of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Vietnam Task Force," a Department of Defense history of US political and military involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967. The documents revealed that President Lyndon Johnson's administration had systematically lied to Congress and the American public about the aims of its war in Vietnam. Johnson said the purpose was to protect and maintain an independent South Vietnam from North Vietnamese incursion and South Vietnamese communist rebels, but the Pentagon Papers report proved that, in Defense Secretary Robert McNamara's words, the US was there "not to help a friend, but to contain China."

    Ellsberg said the Trump administration's aim, like the Obama administration before it, was to "find charges that don't confront them with the challenge" of answering the question: "why isn't the New York Times in the dock?"

    Ellsberg said "it's something of a puzzle" as to why Manning was called before the grand jury, when, as she maintains, the exhaustive examination of her and the records related to her case already happened at her 2013 trial.

    One idea floated by Ellsberg was that "there are people in the Department of Justice who feel — who know, who've said very clearly, as has Mike Pompeo, now the secretary of state and head of CIA — Obama should not have given her clemency, that she should be in jail for a long time, for the rest of her life possibly. Some even talk about execution. I think that Trump himself has said that."

    Roger Waters performs during a live concert in Assago, near Milan, Italy
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments

    "She has the kind of spine that very few people do have; I would hope I had it in her situation. But in terms of acting on principle and being willing to go to jail, actually, rather than tell an untruth. And untruth is what these prosecutors want by putting this kind of pressure on her, coercion — jail — which, if they put her back in solitary at some point, and she was in solitary several times while she was in her seven-and-a-half year sentence," Ellsberg said, noting Manning spent 10.5 months in solitary confinement, "that was a regarded by the UN rapporteur for human rights as amounting to torture. And what do you get out of torture? False confessions."

    "What they want here… is that she will, nine years later, contradict her earlier testimony in some details and impugn her testimony," which Ellsberg noted had been to the government's disadvantage, since she acted alone in giving documents to WikiLeaks. "They may want to say, ‘Well, her testimony to that effect isn't to be believed, because she's made mistakes or she's changed the testimony.'"

    Or, "more favorably to them, they would like her to change her testimony," Ellsberg said, and get Manning to say Assange had put "unjournalistic pressure" on her to act the way she did.

    Related:

    From Jail, Chelsea Manning Blasts Grand Jury's ‘Secret Process'
    Chelsea Manning Arrested for Refusing to Testify in WikiLeaks Case - Report
    WikiLeaks Whistle-blower Manning Subpoenaed to Testify in Case Against Assange
    Chelsea Manning About to Steal the Show as Cover Person for UK Style Magazine
    Tags:
    intimidation, journalism, testimony, grand jury, Loud and Clear, DOJ, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Daniel Ellsberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse