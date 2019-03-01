UK Has 'Awful' IT Record: Brexit Chaos Brings Tech Border Issue - Politician

Sputnik has discussed the issue with Robin Tilbrook, the chairperson of the English Democrats.
Sputnik: With only 29 days to ‘B-Day’, how is such lack of preparedness possible?
Robin Tilbrook: The British government has got the most awful record of dealing with anything to do with IT: any IT contracts seem to go wrong, they take far longer than they're supposed to take to deliver, and they also cost much more than it was originally bargained for.
[It is like this] mainly because the British government, when it deals with these companies, is totally indecisive — and of course we've seen exactly the same problem with its attitude of Brexit: it's been very indecisive, it's been quite incapable of coming up with a proper negotiating line or even a proper negotiating method, and it really is a complete shambles.
Robin Tilbrook: Any sensible negotiator would be looking at trying to make arrangements whereby they organised themselves to go for a no-deal option; but we just don't have a governmental system in this country which is focused on actually delivering what it's supposed to be delivering.
It talks the talk about what it's going to do, but when it actually comes to it, it really isn't focused on delivering it.
Organisation requires the political will or the decisiveness at the top to order things to be done, so that they are then done. What's happened with Theresa May is that she's not prepared to give those orders. So there hasn't been that political will at the top to insist on preparation being done properly.
But the government is just sort of drifting on, without actually delivering on the type of things that you expect the government to do. So there's a carrying on at a level of incompetence which is going to lead to trouble.
