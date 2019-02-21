Register
07:48 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A tourist carrying a Union Flag umbrella walks in the rain during a spell of wet weather, next to The Tower of London, in London, Britain January 15, 2017.

    'A Matter of Just Being Sensible': Effective Brexit Can Be Secured, MEP Says

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) – Prime Minister Theresa May could still secure an effective exit from the European Union provided technological solutions to the Irish border are considered and the United Kingdom's agreed withdrawal from the bloc is "rock solid," Margot Parker, a member of the European Parliament for the East Midlands, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    Speaking about the so-called Malthouse Compromise – now a largely dismissed proposal to potentially extend the transition period and to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland via the implementation of new customs technology – Parker was optimistic, arguing that a no deal scenario would be difficult but ultimately manageable.

    "We can align ourselves with the regulations and directives we can cope with, so it's a matter of just being sensible. We know there's a technological option available if they'd care to take the blinkers off and actually look at the situation in Northern Ireland. But you've got to be optimistic and you will be able to deal with it. Otherwise we're tying ourselves into knots in terms of not being able to negotiate trade deals with other countries," she said in relation to the Irish border.

    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    UK Tory MPs’ Unique Resignation Spurred by Brexit ‘Driving Force’
    She stressed that the United Kingdom may benefit from trade deals with other countries apart from Europe.

    "Clearly we can see the growth for business is in other parts of the world — Asian economies, America, India. We know that's where the growth will come from. So we need to be able to do that but we couldn't when still tied to the apron strings of the European Union," Parker noted.

    Speaking on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to overcome current difficulties over the backstop mechanism, the lawmaker argued success might still be possible, despite the withdrawal date of March 29 rapidly approaching.

    "They will, I'm sure, want to have a deal if it is at all possible. I think it is possible but it's very, very difficult. It's a great face saving situation here where it's about who blinks first. Less so with the Prime Minister but I think she has created a great deal of this stress for herself," Parker said.

    READ MORE: UKIP MEP: What We Have in Terms of Theresa May Deal on the Table, Is Not Brexit

    She noted that no one would accept a Brexit deal without an exact leaving date.

    "I think she's put herself in a straightjacket, unfortunately I think quite deliberately, and I think she's still a ‘Remainer’ in her heart, despite what she says in the House of Commons. So she's boxed herself into a corner but what she can't do is, I believe, leave us tied in a deal where there is no definite exit date. Nobody will accept that. The whole reason people voted to leave is to take full control. If you can't do that you might as well remain in," Parker said.

    May arrived in Brussels earlier on Wednesday in yet another attempt to overcome the deadlock in negotiations over the departure from the European Union.

    A general view shows an area near the Northern Ireland and Ireland border in Newbuildings, Northern Ireland August 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Backstop is Far From Only Problem May is Facing - Journalist on Possible No-Deal Brexit
    Critics within May’s own party, most emphatically the Brexit-aligned European Research Group, have consistently opposed any implementation of the EU-approved backstop mechanism, as they fear it would see Britain tied to the bloc's customs framework.

    Having previously gained parliamentary approval to re-open negotiations to explore "alternative arrangements" to the backstop, May has so far failed to convince European counterparts of a way forward.

    The prime minister's position was also further shaken this morning with the news that three Conservative member of parliament had defected to the newly minted "Independent Group," itself founded by seven Labour members who left the party on Monday in protest over what they claimed were issued of endemic antisemitism and confusion over Brexit.

    The surprise defection is widely seen as being a further blow to the prime minister's ability to muster unified support both within and without her own party, divisions that were again starkly demonstrated last month where her original Brussels-approved Brexit plan was voted down in Parliament.

    Related:

    UK to Impose Food Import Tariffs in No-Deal Brexit Scenario – Minister
    RUSI Brexit Report Attacks China's Rise, Belt and Road Without Citing Evidence
    'No Constitutional Foundation to Extradite Germans to UK' After Brexit - Lawyer
    UK, Israel Sign Deal to Continue Trading After Brexit - Trade Department
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse