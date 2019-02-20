Trump Misses the Mark Calling Venezuela Socialist - Analyst

"It's very clear how this sort of terminology benefits Trump," Dobson told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday. "For anyone with half a brain… it's very clear to see that there's no socialism at the moment in Venezuela."

"The government may declare they're pushing toward socialism, and that is an objective — that is a long-term goal — but the current state of affairs is that we're as close to socialism here as you are in the United States, to some extent," he stressed.

​At an event in Miami, Florida, Trump tied Venezuela to what he described as "the discredited ideology" of socialism, which he noted "promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past."

"Socialism is about one thing only: power for the ruling class… And the more power they get, the more power they crave," Trump said, adding that Venezuela is heading toward democracy with opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself interim president of the country, and that such a move would also help to promote democracy in Nicaragua and Cuba.

© AP Photo / Leslie Mazoch Venezuela's Maritime Border With Dutch Antilles Islands Closed - Reports

And that wasn't all he had to say. Trump also warned that the "eyes of the entire world" are on individuals who are continuing to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and that they're putting their lives at risk.

"There are members of the Venezuelan military still barely supporting this failed dictatorship. They are risking their future; they are risking their lives," he said at the event.

Dobson told host John Kiriakou that Trump's move to label Venezuela as a socialist country was meant to be used as a platform for his 2020 reelection bid, which "is a mistake in itself."

"The terminology used by Trump… this is very much terminology used to convince the American voters, but is not based on any sort of day-to-day reality of what's going on here," Dobson, who is presently living in Venezuela, said.

"Anyone who comes to Venezuela and sees the forces of capital… essentially the middle-range bourgeois, the small producers and the shop owners, do as they wish. They increase prices on a daily basis as they wish; there are no controls."

© AP Photo / Fernando Llano Venezuela Pins Responsibility for Any Breach of Peace on Trump - Caracas

It was reported this week that the Maduro government would be hosting its own concert to rival another one, which is being organized by billionaire British businessman Richard Branson in favor of Guaido, whose claim to the interim presidency of Venezuela has received support from the US and several of its allies.

Branson told AP on Monday that he's hosting the event to raise funds for Venezuelans and to open the border for emergency aid.

"Should Juan Guaido succeed in knocking over Nicolas Maduro… maybe we'll see some nice juicy telecommunications contracts for Richard Branson in Venezuela," Dobson said.

"Who knows what's being discussed behind closed doors?"