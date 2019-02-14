EU Zealots Might Not Mind: Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal Forthcoming - Commentator

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn appears to be finally facing a do or die political challenge, with MPs in his party threatening to quit if he does not back a second referendum on Prime Minister Theresa May’s much-maligned Brexit plan. Will he cave in to the pressure?

Sputnik spoke with political commentator Mandy Boylett for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Will Jeremy Corbyn back a second referendum on May’s deal given the resignation threats from Labour MPs?

Mandy Boylett: Who knows what Corbyn’s going to do? He seems to change his policies more often than I change my pants to be honest. In his heart; I think Corbyn is a Brexiteer, but I think the party has said that they want a second referendum, so I don’t know, he’s a law unto himself is Jeremy Corbyn so I don’t know what he’ll do.

Mandy Boylett: I think they’re both incompetent when it comes to Brexit. There are a few good people in the Labour Party; there’s people like Kate Hoey who’s been a consistent Brexiteer throughout, but I don’t think that the Brexit argument is such a party political one now.

I think it’s that people have very strong views, no matter what party they support and it’s very difficult to get any agreement.

I think the best option Theresa May’s got of getting an agreement, is to go with the Malthouse compromise, but I don’t think she believes in it, and certainly I don’t think Olly Robbins the Chief Negotiator really believes in it, so I despair of them to be honest.

Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit the best solution?

Mandy Boylett: I don’t think a no deal would be a terrible way to leave. We are net importers of goods from the EU; so if we went to WTO tariffs, that would give us thirty six billion of tariffs.

The EU zealots might not mind, but the German car exporters and the French wine exporters would want to see that situation altered, so I think a free trade deal would be quickly forthcoming due to the economic necessity of it, from certainly the EU’s viewpoint.

I don’t think it would be a bad thing, I think it would certainly sharpen minds so that we get the necessary agreements in place to make life simpler for everybody.

I view going to WTO tariffs as a bit like if you have a bucket of water, and you take your hand out of it; there’s a few ripples for a while, but then it goes smooth again as if nothing happened.

