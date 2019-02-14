Register
00:43 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.

    EU Zealots Might Not Mind: Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal Forthcoming - Commentator

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn appears to be finally facing a do or die political challenge, with MPs in his party threatening to quit if he does not back a second referendum on Prime Minister Theresa May’s much-maligned Brexit plan. Will he cave in to the pressure?

    Sputnik spoke with political commentator Mandy Boylett for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Will Jeremy Corbyn back a second referendum on May’s deal given the resignation threats from Labour MPs?

    Mandy Boylett: Who knows what Corbyn’s going to do? He seems to change his policies more often than I change my pants to be honest. In his heart; I think Corbyn is a Brexiteer, but I think the party has said that they want a second referendum, so I don’t know, he’s a law unto himself is Jeremy Corbyn so I don’t know what he’ll do.

    Westminster, London
    CC0
    We Will Not be Leaving the EU, Brexit Will Never be Delivered
    Sputnik: Does this saga highlight that Labour is equally as incompetent as Conservatives?

    Mandy Boylett: I think they’re both incompetent when it comes to Brexit. There are a few good people in the Labour Party; there’s people like Kate Hoey who’s been a consistent Brexiteer throughout, but I don’t think that the Brexit argument is such a party political one now.

    I think it’s that people have very strong views, no matter what party they support and it’s very difficult to get any agreement.
    I think the best option Theresa May’s got of getting an agreement, is to go with the Malthouse compromise, but I don’t think she believes in it, and certainly I don’t think Olly Robbins the Chief Negotiator really believes in it, so I despair of them to be honest.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit the best solution?

    Mandy Boylett: I don’t think a no deal would be a terrible way to leave. We are net importers of goods from the EU; so if we went to WTO tariffs, that would give us thirty six billion of tariffs.

    The EU zealots might not mind, but the German car exporters and the French wine exporters would want to see that situation altered, so I think a free trade deal would be quickly forthcoming due to the economic necessity of it, from certainly the EU’s viewpoint.

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    #BREXIT: Without Negotiated Alterations to Backstop the Deal is Off the Table - Analyst
    I don’t think it would be a bad thing, I think it would certainly sharpen minds so that we get the necessary agreements in place to make life simpler for everybody.

    I view going to WTO tariffs as a bit like if you have a bucket of water, and you take your hand out of it; there’s a few ripples for a while, but then it goes smooth again as if nothing happened.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Mandy Boylett and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Lawmakers Reject Amendment Calling on Gov't to Delay Brexit
    UK 'Waning' Nation, 'Too Small' to Stand on Its Own – Dutch PM on Brexit
    UK Parliament Holds Debate on Brexit Plan as Decisive Vote Draws Near (VIDEO)
    We Will Not be Leaving the EU, Brexit Will Never be Delivered
    Italian Ministers Trash Brussels' Brexit Negotiator Over 'Puppet' Accusation
    Tags:
    deal, free trade, Brexit, Mandy Boylett, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse