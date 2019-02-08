Register
21:29 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image from video, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, directs the scene as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself is carried into view by an aid, in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday Jan. 8, 2018.

    Thailand to Have 1st General Elections Since 2014 Coup

    © AP Photo/ TPBS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - A record high number of some 9,200 people have registered for the first general elections in Thailand since the 2014 coup, set to take place in March, an official from the Election Commission of Thailand told Sputnik on Friday.

    Thailand is expected to hold general elections on March 24 — for the first time since the 2014 military coup which saw former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra forced out of the country.

    "As of today, we have registered 105 parties. The number [of people registered as candidates] is 9,215 people," the official said.

    Friday marks the last day of a five-day registration period, but the commission has yet to finish processing applications, and the final number is likely to be higher. However, even this figure has significantly exceeded the number of contestants in the 2011 elections — the last parliamentary vote held by the country before a military coup in 2014.

    Excitement Ahead of Vote

    The exceptional number of parliamentary candidates shows the population's excitement for the first elections after the five-year rule of a junta, Paul Chambers, a lecturer at the Center of ASEAN Community Studies of the Naresuan University in Thailand’s Phitsanulok, told Sputnik.

    "The record-high number indicates enormous interest among civilians and parties in influencing politics and public policy in the advent of a military junta," Chambers said.

    The thrill around the long-awaited elections has also manifested itself in a rather creative approach of certain parties and candidates to the upcoming elections. The Thai Local Power Party released a series of campaign placards resembling Hollywood blockbuster posters, with one of them featuring Assadayut Khunviseadpong, a famous Thai drag performer known under the stage name of Natalia Pliacam.

    Saranwut Saranket, a candidate from the pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai party, made a truly epic entry in the registration center — on horseback, in a traditional warrior costume and with a sword — vowing to fight against the junta. Noppajun Woratitwuttikul, representing Palang Prachatipatai Party, also dressed up for submitting his application to the electoral commission, but chose a more Western look of a Lone Ranger.

    Some parliamentary candidates went even further in their attempt to gain attention and support among voters: 15 contestants have reportedly changed their legal names to those of former prime ministers, Thaksin and Yingluck.

    Royal Surprise

    The last day of registration process saw a truly historic event with the Thai Raksa Chart Party (Thai Save The Nation) announcing the nomination of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s elder sister, 67-year-old Princess Ubolratana, as its candidate for prime minister in the March elections.

    The Thai Raksa Chart Party, an offspring of Thaksin's Puea Thai party, still maintains ties with the ousted politician, whereas Princess Ubolratana herself has been seen with the fugitive Shinawatra siblings at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

    "The Thai Raksa Chart Party is deeply honoured to have received Ubolratana Mahidol's kindness in accepting the party's nomination to be prime minister … She is concerned and wishes to take part in lifting Thais out of poverty and giving them good futures," the party said in a statement, as quoted by the Khaosod media outlet.

    The sensational nomination is making the upcoming Thailand elections even more exciting to watch, as the pro-Thaksin Puea Thai and Thai Raksa Chart are expected to be the main rivals to the pro-junta Palang Pracharath Party.

    Prayut Chan-o-cha, the incumbent prime minister and the head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), a military junta that has been ruling the country since 2014, has also announced his determination to run for the office as Palang Pracharath Party candidate.

    READ MORE: Thai Princess to Run for Prime Minister in March — Reports

    The princess relinquished her official royal status to marry a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fellow student, but she is still considered a part of the royal family and therefore protected by lese-majeste laws, under which persons convicted of defaming or insulting a royal may face up to 15 years in jail. This may also complicate the election campaign for a junta, which itself paid a great deal of attention to the enforcement of these laws over the past five years.

    Chambers noted that the nomination of a royal family member was "historically unprecedented" and could help to end a junta rule.

    "It is a good development to rid Thailand of a military junta but bad in the sense that it could open the door to inordinate new royal power," he said.

    The expert noted that her nomination certainly increased chances of the pro-Thaksin parties in the elections.

    "People will likely choose her power and Prayuth will likely not be the winning candidate," Chambers explained.

    Back to Democracy?

    The NCPO took control over the country after a coup in May 2014, forcing out the government that was elected in 2011. Since then, an interim parliament, comprising lawmakers designated by the NCPO, has been operating in the country along with an NCPO-controlled cabinet. Political activity of any kind has been banned until the government started gradually lifting the ban in 2017 in a bid to suppress growing opposition and criticism. Last December, however, the NCPO lifted restrictions on public gatherings and political activities so that political parties could carry out election campaigns.

    The much-anticipated elections may mark a return to democracy, but in a rather limited form, according to Chambers.

    "Elections are supposed to return Thailand to a limited democracy. It is limited because the Senate will remain a body appointed indirectly by the junta. Also, the military will remain outside of the control of prime ministers," he said.

    The expert explained that the political representation would still be lower than in the pre-coup times.

    "Thailand is moving back toward elected civilian control. However, prior to the last coup, there was more electoral representation in Thailand than what will be allowed under the new system. So Thailand is moving to a form of democracy, just not to the higher level of democracy that it enjoyed previously," Chambers said.

    Initially, the parliamentary elections were expected to take place no later than February 24, but was then postponed in early January due to legal issues and the Thai king's coronation, planned for May 4-6, which the authorities argued should be proper and free of political debates. The postponement sparked a wave of protests in several cities, with the most notable of them having occurred on January 20, when a group of 300 anti-junta protesters rallied outside Thammasat University in Bangkok.

    In late January, the Thai King signed a decree authorizing the vote and permitting political parties to start their campaigns. Ittiporn Boonpracong, the chairman of the Election Commission of Thailand, announced that the elections will take place on March 24.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    general election, Thai Raksa Chart (Thai Save The Nation), Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse