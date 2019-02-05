Lima Group Far From Respecting Every Aspect They're Claiming For - Journo

Alina Duarte: The Group of Lima through Canada's government didn't give us any reason about why we couldn't get our accreditations. The email they sent us just said "Thank you for your interest in the 10th ministerial meeting of Lima Group in Ottawa, this email is to let you know you have not been accredited as media. Kind regards", this is one of the many contradictions that the Group of Lima has shown to the world in a very cynical way.
READ MORE: Lima Group Agrees to Ban Venezuelan Officials from Entering Members' Territory
Even when we condemn Lima's Group decision of denying Telesur access to their meeting, isn't a surprise to us, at least, not for me. It is not a secret that Telesur has been created to dismantle the hegemonic narratives, to show what the mass media isn't showing. Denying us the access to their meeting is how they show what they really want and who they really are, blocking voices that they don´t like to hear or that aren´t helpful to their objective its clearly is not the way to achieve democracy.
The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)