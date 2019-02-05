Journo: 'A No Deal Brexit Would Not Be as Bad as Many People Say It Would Be'

With the clock ticking down until Brexit deadline day, British MPs are now scrambling to find alternatives to the Irish backstop proposal in an effort to avoid the eventuality of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland if the UK departs the EU without a deal. Sputnik spoke about it with journalist David Lindsay.

Sputnik: How can the Irish border situation be resolved?



If I knew how the Irish border situation could be resolved; then I would be a very rich and powerful man indeed.That really is the top and bottom of the situation. There is always the potential resolution, that is the simple reunification of Ireland, and the withdrawal of the UK from Northern Ireland, but that is not a realistic prospect at the present time.

It is impossible frankly; to see how anything else could possibly resolve the situation.

It was completely overlooked; I don't recall it being mentioned at any time during the run-up to the referendum, it was simply ignored by everybody.

Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as many fear and will parliament accept mays deal when push comes to shove?



A no deal Brexit would not be as bad as many people say it would be. This country did not have terrible food and medical shortages before 1973.Last minute supply chains are not what people think they are; it doesn't mean to the very last minute, there are other ways of working around them; it's not as bad as that. Will parliament accept Theresa May's deal? It's already rejected it; they can't ask the same question twice, procedurally that is impossible in the House of Commons. Something very similar to Theresa May's deal might just get through I regret to say, particularly if there were to be a delay in Article 50.

