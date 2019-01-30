Venezuela Must Send Its Gold to Friendly Nations – Turkish Politician

Venezuela, which is now resisting the threat of a coup d’état supported by the United States and pressure from European countries, is also facing a threat to its gold reserves. Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources, that the Bank of England has denied Nicolás Maduro’s request to repatriate $1.2 billion worth of gold bullion.

According to one of the sources, the Bank of England's decision was influenced by several senior US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who had allegedly pressured their British counterparts.

Meanwhile, last autumn the Venezuelan authorities decided to send several dozen tons of gold to Turkey for refining.

Yunus Soner, vice president of the Department of International Relations of the Turkish VATAN Party, shared his view of the situation in Venezuela, as well as his outlook for refining the country's gold in friendly countries, with Sputnik.

Soner believes that Western efforts to corner Venezuela economically through sanctions and coups are bound to fail.

"The attempted coup won't be a success because those who represent the opposition, whom the United States has recognized as ‘the new power', are not in a position to create a government adequate for the Venezuelan reality", he explained.

In this sense, Soner has pointed out that Juan Guaidó lacks a thought-out plan of action and they know this in the United States, but nevertheless they're striving to obtain concessions from Nicolás Maduro's government.

Speaking of the Bank of England's refusal to issue $1.2 billion worth of gold to Maduro, as well as the Venezuelan authorities' decision to process some of their gold reserves in Turkey, Soner said that if a pro-US government takes power in Venezuela, the country will return to pre-Chávez times, when "the Venezuelan people were afraid to go out and were gasping under the pressure of economic problems". The politician believes that today, only Maduro's government is able to govern the country.

"As for the processing of gold, the Venezuelan authorities, to guarantee social stability, economic security and development, must refine their gold reserves in friendly countries such as Turkey and Russia", Soner told Sputnik.

