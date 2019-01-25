Register
25 January 2019
    Activists Rally Against the Annual World Economic Forum in Davos

    'WEF Stinks': Activists Rally Against Annual World Economic Forum in Davos

    Denis Bolotsky
    As world leaders, heads of multinational corporations and bankers take part in this year’s World Economic Forum, hundreds of activists from different countries and from all parts of political spectrum rallied in the streets of Davos.

    For several days in January each year, a popular resort in the Swiss Alps is turned into a global stage for politicians, bankers, and, at times – their opponents. While the main World Economic Forum venue in Davos Platz remains off-limits for public meetings, the town’s authorities usually don’t mind small-scale rallies in the centre.

    Hundreds of people chanted anti-capitalist slogans gathered outside town hall on Thursday. Police kept an eye on the protest, but aside from some verbal aggression in the air, and the “furious” slogans, things did not get out of hand.

    Activists Rally Against the Annual World Economic Forum in Davos

    Hannah travelled to Davos from Bern to protest against arms sold globally by her country and wars that bring profits to the military industrial complex.

    “I’m angry” – she says – “Because I think it’s not the right way that “the 1%”, or those people that are here, decide what’s good for 1% of population, and they don’t give a thought about the other 99%. And, I don’t think that it’s the kind of politics that I want to tolerate, that’s not what I want to happen here in Switzerland.”

    ​Tilasme Frigge came to Davos from The Netherlands. He’s a “yellow vests” activist and a YouTuber.

    Together with several Russians and Ukrainians living in Europe, he protested against the EU’s support for Kiev’s authorities. When asked about the recent developments in his own country, Frigge said that despite the growing discontent with the current political system in Holland as seen at the “yellow vests“ rallies, “people just don’t believe that they can do anything about it”.

    The World Economic Forum is the largest annual event where heads of states, entrepreneurs and other public figures discuss the global, regional and industrial agenda. It was established in 1971 and is headquartered in Geneva.
    This year’s World Economic Forum is being held in Davos on 22-25 January.

