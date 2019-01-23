Expert on Irish Sea Sub Incident: There's Got to Be More Information Available

Sputnik: What could be the possible consequences of a major accident involving a UK nuclear submarine?
Arthur West: Loss of life, and the other factor would be a dreadful spread of radiation from any accident that was happening. And that wouldn't just affect the immediate area where the incident or reaction happened: it spread very far, think of the radiations of incidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima. Radiation doesn't know any boundaries. It could spread quite far and affect other areas, indeed other countries.
READ MORE: UK Nuclear Submarine Almost Crashes Into Passenger Ferry in Irish Sea — Reports
Sputnik: There have been a number of questions raised before about the movements of UK submarines in the Irish Sea. Should standards be higher and more transparent? And is it time to curtail movements?
Arthur West: This incident that you see.. there's been recent reports on a number of safety incidents vastly nuclear-based, weapons-based; so it's not just this, there's other incidents that have happened. So there's going to be a thorough investigation into what happens here, and that's what we've been calling for, that also there's got to be a look at how there's going to be less traffic in the Irish Sea, how you make it safer.
And I think that is definitely without question after this incident. It just seems to me that there are some health and safety issues, and maybe some technical issues; but there also seems to be a bit of a disregard for health and safety as well. I sometimes wonder if they actually take enough care, and that's just very worrying. And the Royal Navy need to think about what they're up to, because, as I said, there's been a report not that long ago about the number of incidents since Paisley, in recent years. So it's very worrying what the cause is, and that's what we need to look at, surely.
The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)