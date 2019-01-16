Brexit 'Domino Effect': UK Could Fracture Into Independent Nations - Pundit

Britain’s Theresa May and her minority Conservative government are on the brink after receiving the biggest electoral defeat in British history over her Brexit deal. In response, Britain’s opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, has tabled a vote of no confidence in the British government.

Sputnik: Last night represented the biggest electoral defeat in British political history and was followed by calls of vote of no confidence in the current minority conservative government. How significant is this and is another general election on the horizon?

© AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit UK PM Confirms Plan to Present New Brexit Deal on Monday I felt encouraged by the results yesterday. I think it now makes Theresa May’s deal highly unlikely of coming back again and again and again. I was just disappointed that more MPs didn’t vote against it – I would have liked to see more.

As for the vote of no confidence, well that’s highly unlikely to ever go through because under a fixed term parliament they need a clear majority in the House of Commons.

No Conservative in their right mind is going to vote for a general election, so I would say that its highly likely that Theresa May will win that particular vote.

Sputnik: The DUP, along with a handful of Conservative MPs, have publically stated that they will back the government in the event of the vote of no confidence. Is it likely the May’s conservative government will survive and if so what effect will this have on Brexit?

Eddie Bone: First of all they are now going have to repeal or amend the EU Withdrawal Act because it has legal status and that really would expose the undemocratic parliament we have at this present time.

It would highlight that there is a clear void between the people and the British political elite – they are no longer really speaking out for the people, and I think that’s what it will highlight.

Also, it highlights that we have a constitutional crisis because during this debate we’ve seen Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish voices being heard quite clearly, but you’re not hearing at all an English voice.

The English throughout the whole of these Brexit negotiations have been ignored, so it highlights how unbalanced our constitution is and how unfair our parliamentary system is.

Sputnik: Looking to the future, with Theresa May’s botched Brexit deal finally defeated, what are the next steps and the most likely outcomes for Brexit going forward?

Eddie Bone: Essentially, they have started the domino effect and they can’t stop it now.

So where will this lead? Maybe in another Scottish independence referendum; it could well lead to the Irish republicans, which I am absolutely gobsmacked that they haven’t gone for already, which is a border poll (a referendum on a united Ireland) and it could hopefully lead to a referendum for an English parliament.

If all those things are not sorted out properly, we are going to be looking at independent nations of the UK out of this process.

