Register
00:56 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Brexit 'Domino Effect': UK Could Fracture Into Independent Nations - Pundit

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    Britain’s Theresa May and her minority Conservative government are on the brink after receiving the biggest electoral defeat in British history over her Brexit deal. In response, Britain’s opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, has tabled a vote of no confidence in the British government.

    Sputnik spoke with Eddie Bone, Campaign Director at the Campaign for an English Parliament for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Last night represented the biggest electoral defeat in British political history and was followed by calls of vote of no confidence in the current minority conservative government. How significant is this and is another general election on the horizon?

    In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit
    UK PM Confirms Plan to Present New Brexit Deal on Monday
    Eddie Bone: I felt encouraged by the results yesterday. I think it now makes Theresa May’s deal highly unlikely of coming back again and again and again. I was just disappointed that more MPs didn’t vote against it – I would have liked to see more.

    As for the vote of no confidence, well that’s highly unlikely to ever go through because under a fixed term parliament they need a clear majority in the House of Commons.

    No Conservative in their right mind is going to vote for a general election, so I would say that its highly likely that Theresa May will win that particular vote.

    Sputnik: The DUP, along with a handful of Conservative MPs, have publically stated that they will back the government in the event of the vote of no confidence. Is it likely the May’s conservative government will survive and if so what effect will this have on Brexit?

    Eddie Bone: First of all they are now going have to repeal or amend the EU Withdrawal Act because it has legal status and that really would expose the undemocratic parliament we have at this present time.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon greets Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh, July 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    ‘Almost Nothing Is True’: Scotland’s Sturgeon on UK PM May’s Brexit Deal
    It would highlight that there is a clear void between the people and the British political elite – they are no longer really speaking out for the people, and I think that’s what it will highlight.

    Also, it highlights that we have a constitutional crisis because during this debate we’ve seen Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish voices being heard quite clearly, but you’re not hearing at all an English voice.

    The English throughout the whole of these Brexit negotiations have been ignored, so it highlights how unbalanced our constitution is and how unfair our parliamentary system is.

    Sputnik: Looking to the future, with Theresa May’s botched Brexit deal finally defeated, what are the next steps and the most likely outcomes for Brexit going forward?

    Eddie Bone: Essentially, they have started the domino effect and they can’t stop it now.

    So where will this lead? Maybe in another Scottish independence referendum; it could well lead to the Irish republicans, which I am absolutely gobsmacked that they haven’t gone for already, which is a border poll (a referendum on a united Ireland) and it could hopefully lead to a referendum for an English parliament.

    If all those things are not sorted out properly, we are going to be looking at independent nations of the UK out of this process.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Eddie Bone and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM Confirms Plan to Present New Brexit Deal on Monday
    BBC Censors SNP Ian Blackford's Brexit Speech, Scots Vent Anger on Twitter
    Farage Slams PM May's 'Surrender Document' Brexit Deal, Demands Her Resignation
    May Says New Election Would Extend Article 50, 'Worst Thing' for Country, Brexit
    Tags:
    vote, domino effect, independence, Brexit, Eddie Bone, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse