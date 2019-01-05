Register
06:30 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Theresa May

    UK PM 'Hasn't Really Got Brexit in Her Bones' - Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Another day, another hammer blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting her Chequers Plan through parliament, with the DUP now chiming in by arguing that the deal is unsatisfactory.

    Can she make the mother of all comebacks later this month? Sputnik spoke with political commentator Bob Lister for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of getting chequers through parliament?

    Bob Lister: No hope whatsoever. It doesn’t give us the right to leave when we want to leave, we don’t really need a backstop in Ireland and I think we can resolve it all with a technological solution, like we have in London with the congestion charge.

    Northern Irish farmers will benefit from selling to us tariff free; I don’t think there’s a major problem, I think Southern Ireland is creating the problem rather than Northern Ireland to be honest. We certainly don’t need a hard border that’s for sure.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Most Tories Would Choose No Deal Over May's Brexit Plan - Poll
    I’m just mystified why people like Michael Gove; who is purported to be a Brexiteer, is backing May’s deal, I just don’t understand what his motivation is.

    Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be better than departing with the Prime Minister’s deal?

    Bob Lister: There is not a major problem at all. Most of the world trades under WTO rules, so what’s the problem? Surely the EU would want to trade with us; they have a seventy nine billion trade advantage over us, they export eight hundred thousand cars a year from Germany alone, they’ll want to trade with us.

    They’ll be hit harder with tariffs than we would be if we wanted to export to them, so they’ll have to do a deal. The real threat of course; is that they may decide that it looks like there’s going to be no deal now, that they decide to make some concessions, but sadly May is not a negotiator.

    She hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing and she hasn’t really got Brexit in her bones. She’s a remainer at heart, and that’s fairly evident from what she’s achieved so far.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Bob Lister and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook – Report
    Most Tories Would Choose No Deal Over May's Brexit Plan - Poll
    DUP's Sammy Wilson on Brexit: Irish Backstop is a Con Trick
    Dreadful Brexit Deal: All EU States Could Ask UK For Trading Concessions - Prof
    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    Tags:
    motivation, no-deal, remainers, Brexit, Theresa May, Bob Lister, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse