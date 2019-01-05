UK PM 'Hasn't Really Got Brexit in Her Bones' - Political Commentator

Another day, another hammer blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting her Chequers Plan through parliament, with the DUP now chiming in by arguing that the deal is unsatisfactory.

Can she make the mother of all comebacks later this month? Sputnik spoke with political commentator Bob Lister for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of getting chequers through parliament?

Bob Lister: No hope whatsoever. It doesn’t give us the right to leave when we want to leave, we don’t really need a backstop in Ireland and I think we can resolve it all with a technological solution, like we have in London with the congestion charge.

Northern Irish farmers will benefit from selling to us tariff free; I don’t think there’s a major problem, I think Southern Ireland is creating the problem rather than Northern Ireland to be honest. We certainly don’t need a hard border that’s for sure.

I’m just mystified why people like Michael Gove; who is purported to be a Brexiteer, is backing May’s deal, I just don’t understand what his motivation is.

Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be better than departing with the Prime Minister’s deal?

Bob Lister: There is not a major problem at all. Most of the world trades under WTO rules, so what’s the problem? Surely the EU would want to trade with us; they have a seventy nine billion trade advantage over us, they export eight hundred thousand cars a year from Germany alone, they’ll want to trade with us.

They’ll be hit harder with tariffs than we would be if we wanted to export to them, so they’ll have to do a deal. The real threat of course; is that they may decide that it looks like there’s going to be no deal now, that they decide to make some concessions, but sadly May is not a negotiator.

She hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing and she hasn’t really got Brexit in her bones. She’s a remainer at heart, and that’s fairly evident from what she’s achieved so far.

