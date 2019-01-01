Register
08:26 GMT +301 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants in a protest in London against missile strikes on Syria

    UK is 'Very Afraid' Russian Media Could Reveal Its Syria Actions - Journalist

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250

    Tensions have spiked between Russia and the UK, following the doxing of personal information and pictures of state-funded media employees in both countries. So where will the escalating tensions lead?

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Journalist Ollie Richardson.

    Sputnik: What do you think of the whole situation?

    Ollie Richardson: The situation is quite predictable. It is of course quite alarming that British newspaper The Times decided to publish the personal information of employees of Sputnik along with photographs.

    A copy of the March 30 edition of The Times newspaper with the headline May threat to EU terror pact is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in central London on March 30, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Simonyan on The Times' List, Photos of Sputnik Employees: Happy Upcoming 1933
    That is certainly a breach of privacy and most likely a violation of international norms. It is a provocation, a typical provocation, like with the Skripal affair, where Britain wants to play a victim; usually it’s Russia who is the alleged aggressor.

    However, Russia’s policy at state level is to abide by international law, but the British government is unable to do the same thing because, if it does abide by international law, it will mean that the system (where a handful of elite possess 95 per cent of the wealth) would collapse.

    Sputnik: How did the situation escalate to this point?

    Ollie Richardson: In order to answer how we arrived to this juncture, we have to step back in time. Firstly, the Syrian war has almost reached its conclusion. The British state invested a lot of money in trying to overthrow the legitimate President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and also partitioning the country along sectarian lines.

    But unfortunately for Britain, Russia was invited by the Syrian President to intervene to counter terrorism, and as a result Russia placed its S-400 missile system inside Syria, and that really put an end to this cycle of Anglo-Saxon aggression against the Middle East, and in general undermining international law – showing no respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

    A tank of Libyan National Army (LNA) is seen during clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    UK Intel Claims Putin's Goal is to Make Libya "New Syria" to Pressure West - Reports
    How does this connect to what has Britain just done to Sputnik? Britain is very afraid that the truth about, for example, its actions in Syria will come to the surface. And it is of course agencies like Sputnik, RT and even TASS that are capable of reaching out to people who perhaps are curious and ask questions about why, in British society, hospitals are closing down, there are potholes in the roads, and why infrastructures are collapsing – yet apparently we seem to have money for firing missiles at sovereign countries, and meddling in the affairs of other countries.

    Sputnik: Will the current state of affairs affect diplomatic ties between Russia and the UK?

    Ollie Richardson: Russia wants to have good relations with Britain, it does not seek to have enemies in the diplomatic space. But Britain unfortunately is not really governed by the people, it is governed by a handful of elites to decide what is most profitable to them and not to the wider people, to the nation.

    So, in general, no, I don’t think that relations will deteriorate, because at the end of the day international relations revolve around business and trade, and I think that, when Britain realises it doesn’t have much money in the State budget, it may start to be interested in projects like Nord Stream 2, and it may start to turn towards Russia for help because, unfortunately, the reality is that Britain itself is rather bankrupt.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Ollie Richardson and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Syrian Envoy to UN Does Not Expect US Withdrawal to Impact White Helmets Actions
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List - Russian Envoy
    Aleppo Chemical Attack May Be Work of White Helmets - Russian MoD (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Russia’s Envoy Accuses White Helmets of Plotting New False-Flag Chemical Attacks
    Tags:
    actions, revelations, truth, Ollie Richardson, Russia, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse