29 December 2018
    Protestors stand before an image of Mumia Abu-Jamal outside the US Department of Justice on April 24, 2012 in Washington

    ‘Exciting Development': US Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal Allowed to Reargue His Case

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Opinion
    The move by a Philadelphia judge to reinstate Mumia Abu-Jamal's appeal rights is paving the way for his possible release and setting a precedent for other political prisoners, Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, told Sputnik.

    Abu-Jamal was granted another chance to appeal his 1981 murder conviction in the death of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner on Thursday by Common Pleas Judge Leon Tucker, who ruled that former State Justice Ronald Castille's failure to recuse himself from Abu-Jamal's past appeals created the impression of courtroom bias.

    Tucker's ruling was in response to a recent argument made by Abu-Jamal's legal team that proposed that Castille, who previously served as the Philadelphia district attorney at the time of Mumia's conviction, was improperly involved in Mumia's later appeals when Castille became a state Supreme Court Justice.

    ​"This is really an exciting development, and it's very hopeful because people who are not familiar with the case don't know that Mumia has been held in isolation, on death row, for 30 years," Luqman told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    "That's not unprecedented in this country."

    Protestors stand before an image of Mumia Abu-Jamal outside the US Department of Justice on April 24, 2012 in Washington, DC, calling for the release from prison of the ex-Black Panther militant, who was convicted for the killing of a white police officer in 1981 and sentenced to death.
    © AFP 2018 / Mandel NGAN
    ‘An Enormous Amount of Corruption’: New Appeal by US Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal Hinges on Memo ‘Scrubbed’ by DA

    "All of this has always had a really heavy cloud of racial bias and the government destroying black movements and punishing black people for being involved in those movements, and just the fact that Mumia was able to get this pushed to get a new trial is enormous," she added.

    Recalling Abu-Jamal's initial conviction and subsequent legal setbacks, fellow guest Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst, told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the legal blows the former Black Panther has faced show clear "prosecutorial bias."

    "There are photos that emerged several years ago, showing how police manipulated the evidence at the scene of the shooting," he said. "The original court case was clearly tainted in my view."

    Abu-Jamal's death row sentence was thrown out in 2011 over flawed jury instructions, leaving prosecutors to instead agree to a sentence of life in prison. His last appeal was rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the following year.

    "We'll be watching this case, and we're really hopeful that it doesn't just free Mumia, but sets a precedent for all of the other political prisoners who we've been trying to fight for their release," Luqman said.

