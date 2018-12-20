Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    Worst Deal in History: Brexiteers, Remainers Against PM's Accord - UKIP Member

    Opinion
    With British Prime Minister Theresa May facing a backlash from businesses regarding the ongoing Brexit negotiations, she could be forced to abandon her much-maligned Chequers plan. Is reverting to WTO rules now the most likely outcome to Brexit, and will businesses be given sufficient time to prepare for any potential adverse effects?

    Sputnik spoke with UKIP London Assembly member David Kurten for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as remainers seem to think?

    David Kurten: No, of course, it wouldn’t be anywhere near as bad as they are trying to make out. They use the language, that if we go out on WTO rules, we’re going to be crashing out and this simply isn’t true because the same people; they said so many things before the referendum which weren’t true.

    They said that the Calais Jungle is going to move from France to Dover, they said that families are going to be four and a half thousand pounds a year worse off, they said that three million jobs are going to be lost, and none of those things came true.

    A British flag which was washed away by heavy rains the day before lies on the street in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.
    A 2nd Referendum (In 2029), Could Be the Way to Heal Brexit Divisions
    Now they are using language very cleverly again, to try and instigate fear in people so that we don’t go out with the kind of Brexit that people voted for, but really it’s simply not true; we’re not going to crash out.

    Yes, we’ll have to adapt, but Britain’s got a thousand year’s history or more of adapting to situations, so there’s no problem with WTO rules at all.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Theresa May is deliberately stalling the vote on her deal and Brexit negotiations as a whole?

    David Kurten: I think she may actually, genuinely believe that over the next four weeks that she’s delayed the vote in parliament, that she can actually convince more MPs to vote for her dreadful withdrawal agreement.

    It’s the worst deal in history, and I really think she’s deluded if she thinks she can do that. You’ve got people who are Brexiteers, and people who are remainers, and the Labour Party all saying that they will vote against it.

    There’s no way she’s going to get that through parliament, nobody wants her withdrawal agreement, it’s worse than staying in the EU because of this backstop that we can’t get out of. Nobody’s going to go for it, it’s really going to die on its feet when it comes back to parliament.

    EU Brexit Summit
    UK Leading Business Groups Urge Parliament to Prevent No-Deal Brexit
    Sputnik: Would the UK be in this political deadlock with a Pro Brexit Prime Minister?

    David Kurten: We should’ve had a Brexiteer in charge from day one, or at least someone who could negotiate for this country well. What’s happened is that the EU has been brilliant at negotiating and they’ve thrown all these obstacles in the way, not least the Irish border situation which is not really any problem to deal with.

    Theresa May has been a terrible negotiator, she campaigned to remain and now has come up with this dreadful deal which is no good to anybody, so if we had a proper Brexiteer in; we wouldn’t be in this mess that we’re in right now.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of David Kurten and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    vote, concerns, deal, Brexit, Theresa May, David Kurten, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
