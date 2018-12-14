Register
08:18 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Virgin Galactic SpaceShip Two

    Expert: Space to Become 'Something Potentially Achievable for Any Person'

    © Photo : Rex Features
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic will carry out a test flight today in the hope of reaching the edge of space for the first time. Sputnik spoke about it to Dr Alice Gorman, space archaeologist.

    Sputnik: Will SpaceShipTwo be able to reach the edge of space?

    Dr Alice Gorman: Virgin Galactic and the SpaceShipTwo project have had a few problems — so we know about those, but so many rockets and other kinds of vehicles have in fact reached the edge of space, there are several orbital flights going on all the time. So theoretically there shouldn't be any real difficulties with achieving this milestone.

    Richard Branson Welcomes VSS Unity Home from Second Supersonic Flight
    Youtube / Virgin Galactic
    Virgin Galactic Successfully Tests VSS Unity Spaceship
    Sputnik: When will space tourism kick off?

    Dr Alice Gorman: I would say within the next decade. It would be possible for regular people to be able to afford to take one of these orbital flights, and have that experience of space. There are so many other factors at the moment: everybody is going to the moon, people are planning all of these Mars projects. This is only one part of the mosaic of putting this entire space ecosystem together, and my prediction is: within a decade.

    Sputnik: How likely is it for this form of tourism to become more mainstream, hence cheaper and more accessible to the masses?

    Dr Alice Gorman: The cost of getting into space is coming down all the time. There's been a whole group of people just waiting in the wings for this sort of thing to happen. With any space-related activities — our whole modern world relies on data from satellite systems and telecommunications from satellite systems, but none of that replaces the excitement of physical being in space. And this is really what we are talking about: we are talking about space becoming something potentially achievable for any person within their lifetime, if they save up. So it's going to be the luxury holiday that people wait for a lifetime. It's just going to be in space this time.

    Sir Richard Branson
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Bottari/Invision for Adobe
    Richard Branson Says Virgin Galactic Ship Will Reach Space 'Within Weeks'
    READ MORE: Virgin Galactic Prepares to Reach Space With This Week's Powered Test Flight

    Sputnik: How will space tourists train to take part into a space journey?

    Dr Alice Gorman: The average space tourist is not going to be called upon to fix an engineering problem. Their sole purpose is going to be to pay the money to have the experience they want to have. So the training requirements would be much, much less. They are going to be in space for hours, days, a couple of weeks at most perhaps — because it's not going to be the cheapest holiday they ever had — so the long-term effects will not be as severe as for professional astronauts. But people don't go on holiday to have injury or disease, so there will be a different kind of biomedical industry that will relate to the physical requirements of regular people.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Space Start-up Plans to Build 100-Gigawatt Laser to Launch Interstellar Probes
    Professor on Space Exploration: Mankind Is 'On a Journey of Discovery'
    Happy Space Trails: NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Departs Solar System
    Tags:
    test flight, space tourism, Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse