Register
05:39 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coal power plants are among the biggest producer of CO2, that is supposed to be responsible for climate change

    Those Who Ignore Science Are not Dealing with Climate Change Reality - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    112

    The UN Summit on Climate change is underway, with many countries remaining divided on the issue. Can any productive resolutions be achieved?

    Sputnik spoke with Professor Brendan Mackey, Director of the Griffith University Climate Change Response Program for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Is Climate Change really a myth as Trump would have you believe?

    Brendan Mackey: It’s a physical reality and the science behind this is very robust. We’ve known about it for around one hundred and thirty years now, the basic science behind atmospheric physics is that Carbon dioxide in particular affects global warming and all the data and analysis has served to confirm what’s going on.

    Those who don’t accept the science are not dealing with the reality of the situation.

    US President Donald Trump speaks at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    'I Don't Believe It': Trump Doubts Government Report on Climate Change Impact
    Sputnik: What can we do to reverse climate change?

    Brendan Mackey: The solution is to get to the root cause of the problem and there are two main causes. One is burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal as energy. When we do that, we release Carbon dioxide into the atmosphere which accentuates the global warming and also when we clear, log and otherwise destroy forests.

    Forests store a lot of carbon in the woody stems of the trees and soil, and that also oxidises and goes into the atmosphere, so the solution is to find an alternative energy source to fossil fuels, ones that don’t create these greenhouse gasses, and to stop logging and clearing our forests, both of which are easier said than done.

    Sputnik: Which countries produce the most emissions?

    Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, U.S., on August 28, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jonathan Bachman
    What to Expect: New US Report Details Dire Consequences of Climate Change
    Brendan Mackey: The number one emitter is currently China, followed closely by the USA. This makes sense, as they are the world’s two biggest economies, they’ve got very large populations and they’re burning a lot of fossil fuels and coal in particular.

    What causes the climate change is the accumulation of Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere over time, so basically most of the extra Carbon dioxide that is in the atmosphere is due to the developed countries such as the EU and USA, but now on an annual basis China is number one, India is growing because it’s undergoing dramatic population growth and economic development.

    So this is the challenge; as developing countries seek further economic growth, and to alleviate poverty and the like, they’re still using the old, polluting energy sources, and the big challenge is how we can ween ourselves of our addiction to fossil fuels and start finding and making use of clean energy.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Brendan Mackey and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    G19? Almost All G20 Members Agree on Climate Change, Guess Who Doesn’t?
    India’s Battle With Climate Change
    Climate Change: The Fight of Our Lives
    Finns Less Keen on Taking Arms, Fear Climate Change More Than Russia - Poll
    Tags:
    global warming, emissions, carbon dioxide, reality, climate change, Brendan Mackey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse