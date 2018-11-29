Register
08:13 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Euthanasia

    Scholar Doubts Suggestions for Assisted Suicide Amendments in UK Could Be Safe

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A terminally ill man has lost a legal battle at the UK's highest court over his right to die. Sputnik spoke about the court’s decision with Timothy James, Teaching Fellow in the School of Law at University of Surrey.

    Sputnik: Can you explain the court's decision with the case with right to die?

    Timothy James: Simply enough they were asked if he should be able to appeal to the Supreme Court the highest court in the land, they said no basically because he had no chance of succeeding if he did get before the Supreme Court. Obviously then it wasn't worth their while and too much pressure on him to go through a doomed case. 

    Sputnik: Why is the law around assisted suicide so controversial?

    Timothy James: It's controversial as there is a big split in opinion. There are those that feel it is a no-brainer that the law should change and there are those that see real problems in changing the law. The reason there are so many cases in the courts is main campaign organisations Dignity in Dying, part of their strategy is to find like Mr Conway and provide them with support to bring the cases into court.

    Doctors
    © AP Photo / Yves Logghe, File
    Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide 'Just Cheaper' Than Medical Treatment
    Apparently, this is because it keeps it in the news because they've always failed at the highest level and in the European Court of Human Rights. Never the less they keep on bringing the cases.

    READ MORE: Franken, the 'Deficit Trap' and Other Dem Acts of Preemptive Assisted Suicide

    Sputnik: Should the UK law be changed or reviewed on a case by case basis?

    Timothy James: I don't see how it can be done on case by case basis; the whole point of law is you have to have same for everybody. I myself have doubts that the suggestions for amendments could be sufficiently safe. The fundamental problem that is often pointed out is in effect it is saying some lives are worth living and some are not worth living.

    Euthanasia
    © Flickr/ Alberto Biscalchin
    Assisted Suicide: Colorado to Permit Terminally Ill to End Their Own Lives
    Those who suffer from disabilities and long-term health problems are very concerned that a change in the law would signal that if you are desperately maybe terminally ill then the solution is to commit suicide or allowed painlessly to die, rather than the treatment and support you need.

    One of the major concerns it would have is on the provision of palliative care in the UK. We've already got major problems it's very patchy provision and this would perhaps give people an excuse not to fund palliative care in the way it ought to be.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Finland Slashes Citizens' 'Dying With Dignity' Initiative for Euthanasia
    Woman Who Threw Acid At Ex-Boyfriend in Bed Cleared of Murder After Euthanasia
    '99 Percent Effective': Danish Online Suicide Tips Stir Euthanasia Debate
    Tags:
    case, law, court, euthanasia, Assisted Suicide, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse