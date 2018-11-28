Commentator: 'Very Unlikely' May Will Get Support for Her Deal on Her Tour

The British Prime Minister is arriving in Northern Ireland to begin her two-week tour of Britain to try and get support for her Brexit agreement. Sputnik spoke to Political Commentator Graham Eardley about the draft proposals and Theresa May’s Brexit tour.

Sputnik: What do you make of the draft proposals?

Well obviously from my political perspective I'm upset by the proposals for a backstop agreement on Northern Ireland border. The opportunity to allow fishing quota's to be put up for grabs which what Mr Macron is saying and I'm very much against it.

Sputnik: How angry will President Macron's comments about EU fishing rights in UK waters make leave voters who feel Britain has also given enough in the negotiations?

Graham Eardley: Leave voters and the majority will agree with me, we voted for an in our referendum. Leave voters will be disgusted with what Mr Macron is doing, he's blackmailing the country with offering free trade in return for fishing rights. We voted and we want out.

Graham Eardley: There are over 80 MP's that have publicly declared they won't support the deal; I think it's very unlikely. This tour around Britain, I don't know why she is doing it, the people don't have a vote, yes the MP's have a vote, does she think she will change the constituency's minds when quite clearly the majority of the 80 MP's constituents, quite clearly have said they want out.

