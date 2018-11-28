Register
28 November 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    Commentator: 'Very Unlikely' May Will Get Support for Her Deal on Her Tour

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Opinion
    0 10

    The British Prime Minister is arriving in Northern Ireland to begin her two-week tour of Britain to try and get support for her Brexit agreement. Sputnik spoke to Political Commentator Graham Eardley about the draft proposals and Theresa May’s Brexit tour.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the draft proposals?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham/Pool
    Tory MPs Will Back May's Brexit Deal if PM Sets Resignation Date – Reports
    Graham Eardley: Well obviously from my political perspective I'm upset by the proposals for a backstop agreement on Northern Ireland border. The opportunity to allow fishing quota's to be put up for grabs which what Mr Macron is saying and I'm very much against it.

    Sputnik: How angry will President Macron's comments about EU fishing rights in UK waters make leave voters who feel Britain has also given enough in the negotiations?

    Graham Eardley:  Leave voters and the majority will agree with me, we voted for an in our referendum. Leave voters will be disgusted with what Mr Macron is doing, he's blackmailing the country with offering free trade in return for fishing rights. We voted and we want out.

    READ MORE: UK Won't Revoke Article 50, Which Triggered Brexit Process — May's Spokesman

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    May's Mishandling of Brexit Created Constitutional Crisis - Eddie Bone
    Sputnik: How likely is do you think Theresa May will get support for her deal on her tour as many conservative MP's have come out and said the deal does not do enough?

    Graham Eardley:  There are over 80 MP's that have publicly declared they won't support the deal; I think it's very unlikely. This tour around Britain, I don't know why she is doing it, the people don't have a vote, yes the MP's have a vote, does she think she will change the constituency's minds when quite clearly the majority of the 80 MP's constituents, quite clearly have said they want out.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit deal, trade, fishing rights, European Union, Macron, Theresa May, United Kingdom
