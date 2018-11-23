EU Senior Lawmaker: No Single Key Decision on Libya, Syria Made Without Russia

ROME (Sputnik) – It is impossible to make any significant decision on issues concerning Libya, Syria and the so-called Greater Mediterranean as a whole without Russia, the European Parliament’s Vice-President, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, told Sputnik.

"Over the past years, Russia has been convincing in proving its role of the forefront international player in the ‘Greater Mediterranean’ area. Not a single significant or important decision on Syria, Libya or other issues related to peace and well-being of the region, can be made without Russia," Castaldo, who is a member of the Italian 5 Star Movement, which is part of the ruling coalition, said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum in Rome.

Russia should be considered not as a part of some problem, but as a part of s solution to problems, Castaldo continued.

The politician expressed confidence that the development of EU-Russian relations was important for future progress in various areas, including security. The participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the MED conference makes a big difference for achieving the balance of powers in the region, according to the Italian politician.

Castaldo also underlined that Lavrov’s current visit to Rome showed the strength of friendly ties between Rome and Moscow.

During his trip to Italy, the Russian top diplomat held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday. The foreign minister is also expected to meet with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Friday. Castaldo recalled that the recent visit of Conte to Moscow for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin further helped strengthen bilateral ties.

The official noted that Italy sought dialogue with Russia and wanted to develop mutually favorable trade, economic and political cooperation.

The fourth edition of the MED forum is held in Rome between Thursday and Saturday. Russia has been an active player in the settlement of the Syrian conflict. It is one of the ceasefire guarantor states, alongside Iran and Turkey. Moreover, it has been supporting Damascus in its fight against terrorism. Moscow has also been backing the peace process in Libya.

