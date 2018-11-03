Register
03:52 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Managua, la capital de Nicaragua

    Bolton's ‘Troika of Tyranny' Points to Imminent Regime Change for Nicaragua

    © Sputnik / Yuri Nikolaev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    202

    The recent speech in which US National Security Advisor John Bolton referred to Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela as the "troika of tyranny" cements the hardened stance which the Trump administration is taking against the Latin American countries, journalist Max Blumenthal told Sputnik.

    Bolton spoke at Miami Dade College's Freedom Tower on Thursday to discuss the latest round of sanctions that the US would be imposing on Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba in an effort to "defend the rule of law, liberty and basic human decency" in the region.

    "Under this administration, we will no longer appease dictators and despots near our shores in this hemisphere," the 69-year-old Baltimore native told eventgoers. "We will not reward firing squads, torturers and murderers… The troika of tyranny in this hemisphere — Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua — has finally met its match."

    "The people of the region can be assured that the United States stands with them against the forces of oppression, totalitarianism and domination. Look to the north, look to our flag, look to your own. The troika will crumble, the people will triumph, and the righteous flame of freedom will burn brightly again in this hemisphere," he concluded.

    ​Blumenthal told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday that Bolton's remarks were "an intensification of [US President Donald] Trump's policy toward Latin America."

    During his 30-minute speech, Bolton also suggested that the recent elections of Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez and Brazilian President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro were a "positive sign" for Latin America.

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Bolton Praises Bolsonaro, Calls Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua 'Troika of Tyranny'

    "John Bolton is really driving this policy," Blumenthal told host Brian Becker. "The comments about Bolsonaro are particularly jarring, given that Bolsonaro's own comments have called for basically depriving Brazilian indigenous people of all land, smashing the Landless Workers' Movement, extreme anti-gay comments saying that he would rather his son be dead than be gay."

    "You have John Bolton basically celebrating the election of Bolsonaro as the real pivot that the US had been seeking against the pink tide, the kind of democratic socialist movement that'd swept across South America, and also to attack Nicaragua and Central America."

    Though new US policies toward Cuba are mostly a continuation of already established financial penalties, and those imposed on Venezuela will focus on targeting its economy, it's still uncertain what exactly the US has in mind for Nicaragua. However, it may include a US-backed military coup, according to Blumenthal.

    "Nicaragua hadn't really been targeted this publicly by the US… there isn't a lot of momentum for overthrowing the government there, but you can hear with Bolton that they want to kickstart the regime change process," Blumenthal told Becker, stressing that the advisor's agenda will be "extremely destabilizing for Latin America."

    On Tuesday, US voters could cast a vote electronically or fill out a paper ballot.
    © Photo : Jaclyn O'Laughlin
    Trump's Latin American Sanctions: Clear ‘Political Tactic' For Midterms

    Noting that the US has already begun to invest in military and diplomatic infrastructure along the Colombia's border with Venezuela, the journalist stated that Washington was making moves similar the measures it took "when it sought regime change against Damascus."

    "This is an ominous prospect," he said.

    Related:

    Journo on Why China's Expansion in Latin America Should Concern Both Taiwan, US
    'Atlanta Plan': Ex-Uruguayan Vice President on Latin America's Destabilization
    Commodity Boom Eases Poverty, Income Inequality in Latin America - IMF
    Majority of Foreign 2018 World Cup Fans Are From Latin America - Fan Embassy
    Trump Has Taken a 'Hard Line' on Latin America From the Start - Scholar
    Tags:
    John Bolton, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok