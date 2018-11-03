Scholar on Holographic Tech: Lecturers to Be Able to Present Around the World

Imperial College London has unveiled the technology that will allow lecturers to appear as holograms to students. Sputnik spoke to Dr David Lefevre, director of Imperial's Edtech Lab who explained the holographic lecturer’s technology.

Sputnik: Tell us about this plan for holographic lecturers?

Dr David Lefevre: The basic idea is to use these holograms to take our university out to the world, and bring the world to use, that's the idea. Through this holographic technology, we can bring in lecturers from the US from Asia and the rest of the world and bring them into our college in a realistic manner without them needing to travel. It's a very exciting time for us.

Sputnik: How revolutionary could this technology be for lectures and universities?

Dr David Lefevre: We are a college in London we are very internationally minded, all of the faculty have connections across the world through collaborative research projects. What this technology will do, it will enable them to bring their colleagues from overseas and bring them into the classroom, so students can access their lectures as well. It's very exciting and vice-versa our lecturers will be able to present in classrooms around the world but without the need to travel. In terms of the experience, the students get this is enhancing that.

Sputnik: Could this new technology potentially make lecturers more accessible?

Dr David Lefevre: that's not the focus right now, but possibly, it's not our ambition but you could argue a scenario where a lecturer could teach more students, for example, using hologram technology a lecture could deliver a class to 6 different classrooms at the same time and reach more students. You can imagine it being used for a reduction costs but that's not our purpose here, we want to enhance the experience, but like many technologies, there might be a side benefit which is a reduction in cost as well.

