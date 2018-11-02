Professor: 'No Deal Brexit Doesn't Look at All Impossible'

Brexit secretary Dominic Raab’s expects Brexit Deal to be agreed by November 21. Sputnik spoke about it with Adam Rieger; Senior Lecturer of Philosophy at the University of Glasgow.

Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit now inevitable and would it be as bad as people speculate?

Adam Rieger: It's very hard to tell what's going to happen I think. As I understand the situation with the Irish backstop, I think a no deal Brexit doesn't look at all impossible, but I think it probably would be pretty bad.

Adam Rieger: It's very hard to say what's going to happen. I think a referendum is one way out of the political impasse, but there are a lot of problems in deciding how the referendum would be set up, what the questions would be and how you decide who the winner is.

This is particularly acute if you've got three options and that's what we've got on the table it seems at the moment. Assuming there is a deal; you've got deal, no deal and remain

There's nothing in principle un-democratic I think about having a referendum on the same or a similar question twice, any more than there's anything un-democratic about having successive elections. I think people can change their minds and circumstances do change.

