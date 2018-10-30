Register
07:00 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Damascus from Qasioun Mountain

    Commentator on Damascus Museum Opening: We Have Returned to a State of Health

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Life in Damascus seems to have gone back to normal, as Syrian troops expelled rebel forces from the city. The feeling of restored normality was also reflected by the government’s recent decision to reopen the National Museum of Damascus. Sputnik spoke to John Steppling, political commentator, to find out what does this event mean for Syria.

    Sputnik: Syrian Minister of Culture Mohamed al-Ahmad told reporters and visitors that the opening of the museum is “a political, cultural and economic victory” for Syrians. Could you please explain why it would be so?

    John Steppling: Here we have Syria that is a country whose borders were created by colonial forces, and yet the Syrian identity can be traced back to antiquity. And here you have this hugely important, significant museum that has an extraordinary amount of antiquities dating back a very long while – so it represents something of a Syrian identity, and in one way it is a kind of victory against the forces of imperialism that we have seen ravish that part of the world. For the United States, NATO and the people that have been trying to remove Assad and waging in an extraordinary propaganda war against Assad and Syria, it’s almost an insult. This is a sign of recovery, and that’s where the symbolism comes in; it’s a sign that we have returned to normalcy in a sense, that we have returned to a state of health.

    Total Dictation annual literacy test
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    First Graduates of Damascus University's Russian Language Dept Receive Diplomas
    Sputnik: Mohamed al-Ahmad also said that “Damascus has recovered.” Do you agree with the culture minister?

    John Steppling: For the US, who still occupies a third of the country, of course, it’s an affront, in a sense, because the propaganda war is one that would like to demonise Assad, they like to depict all Arab countries as backward and primitive and disorganised and non-functional. And this is a sign that this is not the case at all. This is one of the world’s great museums, in fact, and Damascus is the oldest city in the world. There is no denying its significance, and this museum is a sign of that, it’s a sign of the forces of propaganda being unable to deny what is happening, and that is a complete recovery, in a sense.

    A general view shows damaged buildings at al-Kalasa district of Aleppo, Syria in Aleppo, Syria, February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    German WKB Systems Offers Damascus Aerated Concrete to Restore Buildings
    Sputnik: According to al-Ahmad, the reopening of the museum reflects the fact that “Syria is still here and her heritage will not be affected by terrorism.” What do you think of these words? Could art and culture actually survive terrorism?

    John Steppling: The voice of a society, its identity, its language, its heritage, its memory.. its cultural memory is housed in  places like this museum. So it’s a great kind of gesture of resistance, because – as I said –  occupational colonial imperialist forces.. one of the first things they always do is to destroy the heritage and erase the memory of a people. And, again, we see that with Israel and Palestine. And Syria has denied the forces of barbarism from doing that. So it’s a significant victory.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    First Graduates of Damascus University's Russian Language Dept Receive Diplomas
    German WKB Systems Offers Damascus Aerated Concrete to Restore Buildings
    Delivery of S-300 to Syria Matter for Damascus, Moscow to Decide - Cairo
    Extensive Restoration of Infrastructure Underway in Damascus Suburbs
    Tags:
    Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse