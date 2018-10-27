Register
04:02 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives to give a voluntary, transcribed interview behind closed doors before House Oversight and Judiciary Committee

    Papadopoulos ‘Framed’ as Lynchpin to Russiagate Saga

    © REUTERS/ Al Drago
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser George Papadopoulos said Thursday that the FBI had “framed” him as an alleged Russian connection to Trump’s campaign. A political journalist and author told Sputnik Friday the adviser was “the key to the whole” Russiagate operation.”

    Papadopoulos, emerging from a two-week prison stay for lying to the FBI during its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, told Fox News Thursday he'd been essentially set up by Western intelligence agencies.

    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who triggered the Russia investigation, and who pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI walks with his wife Simona Mangiante, left, as they arrive at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Former Trump Aide Papadopoulos Says He Was Framed by FBI in Russiagate

    "I believe there was tremendous misconduct on the government's behalf regarding my case," the 31-year-old former campaign adviser said. "Given certain information that I learned yesterday that I can't publicly disclose right now, I'm actually even considering withdrawing my agreement I've come to with the government."

    Papadopoulos also gave seven hours of testimony to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees Thursday, but declined to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee unless promised immunity, CNN reported. That's because, while the House committees are looking into the FBI and Justice Department's handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton and Russia, the Senate committee is concerned with "Russiagate" proper: the question of whether or not Russians meddled in the 2016 election or colluded with American actors to sway the outcome in a certain direction.

    Hillary Clinton points to the audience as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute honored Clinton with the 2018 Radcliffe Medal
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    DNC Collusion: FBI Met Dems’ Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign

    Papadopoulos told Fox News that the idea he could have been the point of contact between the Russian government and Trump's campaign was absurd.

    "All my contacts were in completely in the Middle East, in Israel in particular, and Europe. I had absolutely no contacts in Russia," Papadopoulos explained. "How on Earth could a man like me be at the center of a Russian conspiracy unless I was completely framed by Western intelligence?"

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books — "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War" — about Papadopoulos' claims and his role in the narrative constructed by US intelligence about the 2016 election campaign.

    ​Lazare said he thought Papadopoulos' threat of withdrawal was "a bit far-fetched," but that the former adviser was "a very important guy. He is the one whose words, apparently, were the start of the [Russiagate] investigation… The sequence of events that led to his conversation with the Australian ambassador that triggered the FBI inquiry is very important because it gets… to the heart of how the investigation got started, what it's about, what really triggered it and whether everything is really on the up-and-up, when we talk about the origin of this whole crusade."

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports

    "Papadopoulos is the key to this whole operation," Lazare told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. "We don't really know how this thing got started. All we know is, beginning in mid-2016, the wires were crackling with reports from Eastern Europe, the Baltics, et cetera, about Russian penetration. Papadopoulos says that he was approached, in a period of weeks, by a half-dozen or more mysterious guys — Stephen Halper, Joseph Mifsud, [Alexander] Downer, et cetera, et cetera — all sort of trying to probe him about the Russia connection, and he doesn't really know what it was all about, but apparently these forces were converging."

    "And then, of course, there was the famous report by the British ex-MI6 agent, Christopher Steele, alleging a Russia connection. So all these forces were converging some time in mid-2016, all preaching the same line: that there was an all-out Russian effort to penetrate the [election] campaign and to swing it to Trump. So, we don't know where this came from, but all we know is that a major investigation was launched, and one which dominated the headlines for two years and really in a very serious way destabilized the Trump administration and Washington politics in general. It's all very mysterious; it looks like some kind of intelligence operation."

    FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev
    Trying to ‘Kill Critical Media’: DOJ Using FISA Courts to Spy on Journalists

    Lazare noted that the FBI allegedly violated Papadopoulos' constitutional rights by failing "to inform the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court about exculpatory evidence, that apparently Papadopoulos told them that he had never made any contact, never made any outreach to Russians, that he had done nothing in order to facilitate any kind of Russian contact whatsoever, and that the FBI failed to pass this along to the FISA court. That's exculpatory evidence that the FISA court should've known about, should've been told about, but the FBI didn't [tell them]."

    "Mifsud is especially important, because the press has tried to portray him as some kind of Russian agent, but clearly he had very strong ties to Western intelligence — British, Italian and US intelligence — so he's one of a number of people with ties to US intelligence who are approaching Papadopoulos, probing him and trying to somehow lure him into saying something about a Russian connection. And so, all these figures: Michael Dearlove, Christopher Steele, they all had connections with British or US intelligence. So it seems that all these connected people were trying to push this line at this point of time."

    Related:

    Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports
    FBI Met DNC Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign
    ‘True Absurdity’: US Dems Flog Russiagate, Ignore Climate in Midterm Attacks
    Former Trump Aide Papadopoulos Says He Was Framed by FBI in Russiagate
    Oleg Deripaksa Refused to Sing, Compose for Russiagate Investigators
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, constitution, evidence, court, FISA, contacts, Russian collusion, investigation, framed, Russiagate, FBI, Daniel Lazare, George Papadopoulos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse