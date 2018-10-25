Register
08:15 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Manchester

    Chances of Getting Chequers Brexit Deal Through Parliament Are Low - Professor

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Theresa May is coming under more scrutiny than ever, following her repeated failures during the ongoing Brexit negotiations. She is set to meet with Tory Rebel MP’s today, with the possibility of a vote of no confidence looking all too real. Can she cling on to power for much longer?

    Sputnik spoke with Alistair Jones, Associate Professor and University Teacher Fellow Department of Politics, De Montfort University Leicester for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: What chance does Theresa May have of getting a deal through parliament should there be one?

    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt addresses the European Parliament after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker presented a white paper in Brussels.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    At 0% Until Irish Border Solved: EU Brexit Official Rejects PM May's Assessment of Talks Progress
    Alistair Jones: The chance of Theresa May getting everything through parliament is probably very low at the moment. Although with the meeting of the backbench 1922 committee of the Conservative Party taking place later on today; there is going to be a huge debate about here package, and the problem we’ve got is, that what she is telling them is that it’s this package or no deal whatsoever.

    If she can survive tonight and get it through the committee; there is a very vague chance that she may get it through parliament, but the Labour Party have already said that they are not going to support it and so have other parties.

    She’s going to be stuck between a rock and a hard place in this respect, unless she makes it a vote of confidence which links it to a general election and that may make some people blink.

    Anti Brexit campaigners carry a Germany flag and European flags outside Britain's parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Brexit Will Reportedly Prompt Germany to Pay Extra Billions to EU Annually
    Sputnik: How long will Theresa May be Tory leader?

    Alistair Jones: I suspect she will remain as leader; although she could be pulled down tonight. The problem for those who don’t want her in place is that there isn’t an alternative.

    If you look at the possible candidates; Boris Johnson is very popular with the grass roots, but it’s unlikely that he would actually be selected by the Tory MPs.

    Tory MPs choose the candidates via a series of eliminating elections and the strong money is on Boris failing to make the top two. If he was to do so, he would probably win, but that would then lead to greater divisions within the Conservative Party, than those that currently exist.

    With that in Theresa May’s favour; the plotters, and there are plenty of them, will probably not sign the letters and send them all to the chief whip to undermine her because there isn’t a viable alternative that could unite the party and get a Brexit deal through parliament.

    London's Mayor elect, Sadiq Khan, goes to shake hands with a passer-by as he leaves Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, May 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    London Mayor Khan Warns EU Labour Will Oppose PM May's 'Lose-Lose' Brexit Deal
    Sputnik: Would the Labour Party have handled Brexit negotiations better than the Conservatives?

    Alistair Jones: I suspect that the Labour Party would have handled it almost as badly as the Conservatives. The problem we’ve got is what the individual parties want and what they perceive that their grass roots want.

    The Labour Party position has been very vague. Yes they want a customs union, they’ve been clear on that, but what that entails and what that would cover has not always been as clear as it could be and the messages from Brussels have been that it was; if anything, it was slightly more doable than Theresa May’s Chequers plan, but that was to damn with faint praise.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alistair Jones and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Brexit Official Rejects PM May's Assessment of Talks Progress
    Mysterious Group's Facebook Ads 'Most Blatant' Case of Brexit Dark Money Funding
    Brexit Will Leave UK Exposed to 'Invasive Alien Species' and Diseases – Report
    Queen Elizabeth II Speaks About Brexit Publicly for the First Time
    Brexit Will Reportedly Prompt Germany to Pay Extra Billions to EU Annually
    Tags:
    no deal, chances, Chequers plan, Brexit, Alistair Jones, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse