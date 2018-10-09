Register
10:39 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrant at Bela-Jezova Refugee Facility in Czech Republic

    Czech Republic in Danger of Becoming Society With No-Go Migrant Areas - Activist

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Czech city of Teplice is a resort town mainly visited by Arab tourists. Muslims, in a manner of speaking, have integrated themselves into city life. There are even two Arab candidates running in local elections in Teplice.

    This fact has been noted by Iva Procházková, a civic activist, whose Facebook page was subsequently blocked over her comments. Sputnik has discussed the overall situation in Teplice with her.

    Sputnik: Has the number of Muslim tourists in Teplice increased over the past few years?

    Matteo Salvini gives his speech during the traditional Lega Party rally in Pontida, northern Italy, July 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Germany Rejects Report About Flying Migrants to Italy as Salvini Vows to Close Airports
    Iva Procházková: I believe the number of Muslim tourists has decreased; however, there are lots of Muslims in town. For example, there are no Muslims in the district of Řetenice, but there are lots of them in Šanov, Prosetice and in the city center during the tourist season. Šanov's  Muslims have had a big impact on the district's living standards. Moreover, the fact that they are also occupying the city's parks, such as the park by the theater or the Palace Gardens, means that they're spreading to the city center.

    Sputnik: Has the current European migration crisis affected the locals' treatment of Muslim tourists?

    Iva Procházková: I think that only an uninformed person could mistake a migrant for a Muslim tourist, even though I have occasionally seen that. On the other hand, it also affects us, even indirectly. What Teplice residents should be concerned about are the Muslim settlements in the city, as well as the proximity of the unprotected borders with Germany.

    READ MORE: UK a 'Small Country & It Has Had Enough': New Anti-Migrant Incident in London

    Euro coins seen on the figure of a pair of hands, which are painted in Italy's colour national colours, on the ground in downtown Rome.
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Italy's Flight From Eurozone Would Be Liberation, Not Punishment – Eurexit Chief
    According to the German Secret Service, around 2,000 Muslims are on the wanted list within their territory. I think the idea that one of them may opt to hide in the Teplice Muslim community is not so unimaginable. There are some quite disturbing reports of what is happening and what's been proclaimed in Czech mosques. However, I don't think that the migratory wave has altered the people's treatment of our guests from the Arab world.

    Sputnik: Do Arab tourists have an interest in permanent residence in the Czech Republic?

    Iva Procházková: I consider this to be the most burning problem for today's Teplice. Not only have Muslims bought hundreds of empty lots, but they also own dozens of houses in the city center, for example, in Teplice's Prosetice district, Arabic names on doorbells are now a common thing. We also see an increased number of Muslims in the city during off season, when there are no spa guests.

    READ MORE: Austria Plans to Ban Knives for Asylum Seekers

    A picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows policemen standing guard near migrants at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, almost a year after an EU-Turkey deal
    © AFP 2018 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Greek Authorities Clamping Down on Daesh Recruiters in Migrant Camp
    I see Muslims daily on public transport, in shops, at the hospital or in the streets. Veiled Muslim girls are now a common sight at Teplice's schools; school canteens even have special lunches for them. They are slowly and surely becoming part of the city, and the locals, without realizing it, are becoming accustomed to it. The fact that we are in imminent danger of (becoming) an unregulated society and (having) no-go areas, as we see in many Western European cities, is obvious.

    I don't understand why Teplice residents would nominate them in the municipal elections. This is a mockery of all the people who are either struggling to get along with them or trying to do something about it. But to be fair, there's a decades' difference between Muslim residents and tourists — in their nationality, social status and integration. However, there is no difference in their ideology of Islam, which I consider determinant.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Khalouf Abdul Rahman and Ziad Hindawi (Khalouf is a Syrian, but not a Muslim) won't be able to defend the interests of most of Teplice's citizens just because they are Muslims or Arabs?

    Iva Procházková: Yes, I'm sure of that, and it's not about their origin or proficiency.  I do not know them well enough to judge their competencies. As you know, Islam is not just a religion — religion is only a small part of it. It is a complex ideology, such as communism (I'm speaking about the form now, not the content). Islam has its own legal system and a set of ethical standards, that's why I'm not sure that these gentlemen will be able defend the interests of the city.

    READ MORE: Austria, Denmark Present Plan on Curbing Illegal Migration — Reports

    Governing the city would certainly be a great contribution to Islam. I believe they are certainly good Muslims, which disqualifies them from having the power to decide on the residents of a non-Muslim country.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Iva Procházková and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany Rejects Reports About Flying Migrants to Italy After Salvini's Anger
    France's Automatic Asylum Policy for Child Migrants Raising Costly Dilemma
    UK School Slammed for 'Disturbing Brexit Propaganda' Targeting Polish Migrants
    Italian Gov't Makes the Only Realistic Solution to Migrants' Waves - Author
    Tags:
    tourists, Muslims, migrants, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse