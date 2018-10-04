Register
04 October 2018
    Anti Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to make her first visit to the Irish border since the Brexit referendum later this week

    CEP Director: 'We Are Now Looking at Potentially the UK Coming to an End'

    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Opinion
    110

    At the Conservative Party Conference, DUP leader Arlene Foster has refused to confirm whether she would vote down the prime minister’s Brexit deal. This has made the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland real. Sputnik spoke with Eddie Bone, Campaign Director of Campaign for an English Parliament for more.

    Sputnik: How bad is the current situation with the Northern Irish border?

    Eddie Bone: The situation is worse than previously thought. We are now looking at potentially the UK coming to an end. The Irish border is becoming a problem, the Irish republican prime minister is saying he’s going to block planes coming in, block the trade deal and Theresa May really should be telling him to shut up, or call for a reunification of Ireland, instead of just getting the English tax payer to be funding the DUP over the Irish issue.
    We’ve got many issues coming up, looking even at workers. Brexit was always going to be a good thing for workers due to the controls on immigration, but we are looking at independence from the UK.
    On top of that, we have the situation with Nicola Sturgeon, who has overplayed her hand with Brexit and she now needs to call really for Scottish independence to save face, otherwise the SNP will be damaged because it will be the fable of the boy who cried wolf too many times.
    We’re now looking at a situation where the UK is coming to an end, those are the issues that we’ve got to face. If you believe in independence for your countries, then you’ll probably be skipping down the road, but if you believe in maintaining the UK or the government as it is, you better get your tissues out, because you’ll be crying at the end, that’s how serious these issues have become.

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    UKIP Leader Calls May's Brexit Speech at Conservative Party Conference 'Empty Rhetoric'
    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be better than a bad deal?

    Eddie Bone: I have no fear whatsoever with going over to WTO rules, we have historically been a world trading nation,  I embrace that, I feel positive about the future and we would be able to control the skills coming in to our country, as and when we need them.

    Wages would go up, more training would be given, I think Theresa May should have started this from the very beginning and the EU would have had a bit more respect for the UK and what the UK has invested into the infrastructure of the EU over the years. I think it’s disappointing to see such a weak negotiator as a Prime Minister.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

