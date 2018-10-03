Register
04:25 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center

    Despite Amazon Wage Increase, Rough Working Conditions Will Likely Persist

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just because Amazon is getting ready to increase its minimum wage for workers, don't expect working conditions to improve anytime soon, Neal Sweeney, the vice president of UAW Local 5810, the union representing post-doctoral researchers in the University of California system, told Sputnik.

    The online retail giant announced Tuesday that it would be raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all of its US employees that are full-time, part-time and temporary workers. The changes are due to take effect on November 1, just in time for the holiday season.

    "We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, said in a Tuesday statement released by the company. "We're excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us."

    The release went on to note that all hourly operations and customer service workers will see a wage increase, even if they're already making $15 an hour.

    ​But just because the deal sounds rad doesn't mean people should get too excited about it, Sweeney told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    "For the workers at Amazon it's a great victory… it means hundred of thousands of workers are going to get raises," Sweeney told hosts Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek. "But fundamentally, without collective bargaining, it's still the employer having unilateral control."

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Internet Tax: Jeremy Corbyn Plans Windfall Levy on Google, Amazon and Facebook

    "The working conditions, the very time pressure that all the workers have faced, the constant surveillance that they're under to meet targets to move the products will continue," the union leader said, before stressing that workers should unionize if they want to see real change in the workplace.

    "Only by forming a union and continuing to organize and kind of using this as a stepping stone can they continue to make really important gains that are going to ripple out."

    The new wage increase is expected to affect 250,000 Amazon employees and 100,000 seasonal workers, according to the retailer.

    Amazon's move comes after the Fight for $15, a grassroots movement founded in 2012, saw thousands of workers calling out their employers and demanding an increase in pay. Fight for $15 has mostly been tied to the retail and fast food industries. However, employees in other sectors have also demonstrated in efforts to improve their pay and livelihoods. Earlier this year, from West Virginia to Arizona, thousands of teachers marched, demanding better school funding and pay.

    It should also be noted that the retailer's sudden announcement came weeks after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act, aka the Stop BEZOS Act. The not-so-subtle piece of legislation forces large companies to raise wages by taxing them the value of public benefits that workers would receive.

    Related:

    Amazon India Sets Up Team for Local Data Storage
    Audi on Tesla's Turf: Car Maker Announces Electric SUV, Cooperation With Amazon
    Amazon Reportedly Looks Into Allegations About Its Employees Selling User Data
    Amazon Becomes Second US Company to Hit $1Trln Valuation Mark
    EU Should Challenge Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon Payment Systems, ECB Says
    Tags:
    Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse