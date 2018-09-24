Register
22:33 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District

    Delivery of S-300 to Syria Is ‘Putting Red Line’ for Israel - Journalist

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad by phone of Moscow’s retaliatory measures in response to the downing of its Il-20 aircraft. Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will deliver S-300 air defense systems to Syria.

    Marwa Osman, a journalist, university Lecturer, political commentator and writer for several news outlets, gave her take on the promised delivery.

    Sputnik: What kind of impact will this have on relations between Russia and Israel; Russia and the US and other players?

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military Distric
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia Supplying S-300 to Syria to Have Little Effect on Relations With Israel - Moscow

    Marwa Osman: Well, I think the fact that Russia will finally deliver the S-300, we all know that the S-300 was never delivered due to the war, the global war that happened against Syria and for certain regional agreements that were made between Russia and Israel at a certain point, the S-300s were never delivered to Syria. But now, after the downing of the Russian aircraft, which was obviously due to provocations made by the Israeli war jets that were bombing Latakia last week.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, outside Tehran. file photo
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran to Unveil Domestic Version of Russia's S-300 Missile System in Spring 2019 - Reports

    They were actually bombing Latakia, Jableh and Tartus […] According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, after the downing of the Il-20 Russian aircraft, Russia apparently said “enough is enough,” specifically because there was an error in coordination for such an attack, because we know previously Israel used to give heads up for the Russian forces in Syria for any sort of attack or aggression it was about to undertake in the fight in Syria […]

    What you are seeing now is the effect of the constant threats that Russia was telling everyone, not specifically Israel, in the region to stop provocations, stop illegal aggression against Syria, because Syria has won the war, Syria is actively now trying to implement a political deal inside of Idlib, especially after the meeting that happened in Tehran between Iran, Russia and Turkey […]

    Sputnik: What will the actual delivery of these air defense missiles do to shift or to the balance of power, to the balance overall, of the parties involved in the Syrian conflict?

    Marwa Osman: I think it’s a great development, a huge development, it’s great for the protection of Syria; it’s a huge development in the regional arena because it’s putting a red line for Israel, for the first time in seven years. We all know Israel has actually conducted more than 250 airstrikes, illegal airstrikes, against Syria, whether through violating Syrian air space or through violating Lebanese space for that matter. […]

    When we listen to experts they say that when Russia says it “will deliver,” it most definitely means “it has already delivered,” and we have seen that in the statements issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, when they said that the Syrian generals have already been trained to operate the S-300. So basically, the S-300 is there. The generals have already been trained to use them, so now, they will just start operating them.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Russia May Supply Syria With Other Defense Systems Along S-300 - Senior Lawmaker
    Supplying Syria With S-300 Will Increase Security Risks - Netanyahu to Putin
    Russia Supplying S-300 to Syria to Have No Effect on Ties With Israel - Moscow
    Syrian Army Shifts Forces From Idlib to Southern Syria to Eliminate Daesh
    Russia to Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria After Il-20 Crash - DM Shoigu
    Tags:
    Il-20, missile delivery, deliveries, war zone, military conflict, aircraft, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse