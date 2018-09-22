Register
05:49 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Preventive measures against swine-flu outbreak at Moscow's Sheremetyevo-1 airport

    Expert on H1N1 Vaccine Safety Concerns: Doesn’t Increase Confidence in System

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A leading medical journal has warned that serious safety "indicators" were raised over the swine flu vaccine Pandemrix in 2009, almost 2 years before the vaccine was suspended from use. The BMJ published a major investigation into the use of the drug across Europe where it is now linked to cases of narcolepsy or severe sleep disorders in children.

    Sputnik spoke to Peter Doshi, British Medical Journal's (BMJ) Associate Editor, about this story.

    Sputnik: So Peter, this is quite a significant and shocking discovery. Could you tell our listeners a little bit more about this investigation and the findings of these reports?

    Peter Doshi: This story that I’ve written focussing on the Pandemrix vaccine which was widely used across the world; it was used by tens of millions of people in 2009 and 2010. This is a vaccine that doesn’t anymore; it’s been taken off the market, but was something that was widely used that therefore was important. In late 2010, there were many cases of narcolepsy appearing that really brought the drug into the public spotlight and lawsuits ensued and these are is still in the courts. My investigation focusses on a document a lawsuit that was compiled by GSK, it’s a safety report, and what’s most concerning about this report is that they suggest multiple possible safety problems and what very interesting is that it’s not just that there’s a possible safety problem there, but the timing of the reports. They are dated. The earliest report I have dates back to December 2009, which is a time when people still hadn’t gotten the vaccine and so had this information, which hasn’t been public until now, come out; people may have made different decision than they actually did. They may have made a different decisions.

    Russian scientists develop Ebola vaccine
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Healthcare Ministry Creates New Powder Vaccine Against Ebola
    Sputnik: What does this show about the easiness of how these big pharmaceutical companies put these drugs on the market?

    Peter Doshi: We can’t draw Cause and Effect conclusions. You mentioned what does this say about the speed of getting vaccines to market… that’s a complex topic because on the one hand you have a concern about shortcuts happening that will compromise patient safety, but on the other hand if you are facing a very severe illness where you need to get some kind of intervention on the market quickly, there will be a huge demand for that and that’s reasonable. What this points to is in the part, the complexities of getting something to market quickly but I think the more important lesson is what are we doing once we put these drugs on the market? What kind of information are we collecting and how transparent in terms of dissemination of the information we are collecting in real time. The less information you have at the time of approval the more important it is to get more information after approval so you can alter or adjust decision making depending on what you’re learning.

    US Nurse Fired for Sharing Baby’s Measles Diagnosis on Anti-Vaccine FB Page
    © Screenshot/ABC7News
    US Nurse Fired for Sharing Baby’s Measles Diagnosis on Anti-Vaccine FB Page
    Sputnik: What are your thoughts of these damning results?

    Peter Doshi: I find the lack of response to these things unacceptable personally. I feel that there is an absolute need to address these questions. There is an absolute need that we learn from these lessons and by not sharing the story we cannot really understand what’s going on here. It doesn’t increase confidence in the system.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Salvation? Congo Approves Use of Experimental Ebola Vaccine
    Injecting New Life? Denmark Sells Vaccine Production to Saudi Sharia Supporters
    New Method Claims to Combine Every Childhood Vaccine Into One Shot
    China Cracks Down on Vaccine Makers Following Latest Scandal
    Tags:
    safety, vaccine, H1N1, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse