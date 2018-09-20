Register
    Poverty in Britain

    'Tories Are Using Austerity to Divide and Rule' - Author

    A major report has found that more than 14 million people in UK, including 4.5 million children, are living below the breadline, with more than half trapped in poverty for year. Sputnik spoke to Rob Abdul, Author and Digital Expert about this story.

    Sputnik: Following the publication of these shocking results, why is the current Conservative government so adamant in continuing with austerity policies and allowing poverty and child poverty to grow?

    Rob Abdul: Children cannot vote so the Tories do not acknowledge their plight. Tory austerity is not about tightening our belts and reducing the national debt. National Debt has doubled and austerity has hit the most vulnerable in society. The Tories are using austerity to divide and rule.

    Sputnik: Its safe to say that the failure to address poverty is a serious problem effecting every area of society. If we look at employment and workers rites, what effect has the rising rate of poverty and Theresa May’s domestic policies had on employment?

    Rob Abdul: Employment rites have been eroded to give businesses and corporation’s leeway to high and fire at will. Universal Credit is yet another attack on the most vulnerable in our society, with up to 5 to 6 weeks wait before any money is seen.

    Sputnik: Time and time again we’re hearing more and more critics come out against the government and its policies. What effect is all of this having on the UK and ultimately, what is the Prime Minister’s end goal?

    Rob Abdul: Zero hour contracts and the erosion of employment rites is taking the UK back into the Victorian era. Theresa May is behaving like a crazy despot by changing the boundary lines to ensure her party remains in power for future elections. The government is pulling the rug from under the poor.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

