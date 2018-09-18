Immigration Issue Made Worse by Mismanagement of Gov'ts Across Europe - Author

A large minority of people in the UK believe multiculturalism has undermined British culture and people believe that migrants do not properly integrate, according to some of the broadest research into the population’s attitudes to immigration. Sputnik spoke to author Alexander Nekrassov about the impact this is having on Britain.

Sputnik: Do you think these views are behind the debate around Brexit?

Alexander Nekrassov: There is a lot of confusion in Britain around multiculturalism and diversity that is why during Brexit and since then a lot of people don’t understand what is going on. The whole campaign for Brexit was around immigration, whereas the vote was to get rid of Cameron and his government and their neoliberal policies rather than immigration. That’s why a lot of people don’t understand what is going on but if you consider in all European countries it’s a disaster and Britain isn’t different. There are strong feelings in both directions and no European government has formulated properly what is multiculturalism and how it views immigration.

Alexander Nekrassov: Immigration is a huge issue, not only in Britain but in Europe as a whole and is made worse by the mismanagement of governments all across Europe. The real problem behind immigration is the kind of catastrophic mismanagement of the economy by all Western governments. Liberal economics don’t work; they have created this huge vast virtual economy which depends on consumer debt, which depends on the service sector which produces nothing. In this situation immigration is dangerous because all jobs in the service sector they depend on a certain average income salary and so on. Britain is nearly 80% a service economy, if a flow of unqualified migrants move in they steal jobs from the locals, not in a bad way, just they are prepared to do same work for much lower salary.

Alexander Nekrassov: For Britain going forward it is damaging in the sense that at the moment Britain doesn’t know where it is going to move. IWS Brexit taking place? No one knows. Is it going to be Britain totally out of Europe in terms of customs union? No one knows. The problem is there is a confusing period which will probably last for another 5 years because Theresa May and her government have no idea what to do.

