Register
04:44 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018.

    Sexual Assault Allegations Threaten Trump Supreme Court Pick

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    If the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are deemed credible, it's the end of the road for the Washington, DC, native, Heidi Boghosian, the executive director of the A.J. Muste Memorial Institute and the former executive director of the National Lawyers Guild, told Sputnik.

    Both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 24 to publicly testify over allegations that the Supreme Court nominee assaulted Ford at a school party when they were both teenagers.

    ​Boghosian told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday that the allegations shed light on an established culture within preparatory schools where young men are raised to believe that they can get away with anything, including sexual assault.

    "I think we're in for more revelations and details from [Ford] about what occurred that night," she told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "And I think its a pattern that we've seen… young men, boys brought up to think that they can get away with rape, sexual assault: actions that should be punished, but that they can do with impunity in these private, elite institutions."

    "It's a defining moment for Republicans," Boghosian said, before noting that Kavanaugh could get the boot should the allegations be found credible by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Cory Booker Finds the Spotlight at Kavanaugh Hearing

    Although Ford initially intended to not come forward as the woman behind the allegations, she changed her mind recently, which led to her sitting down and talking with The Washington Post for an article published Sunday. In the article, she recalls how Kavanaugh pinned her down and attempted to remove her clothing as a his friend, Mark Judge, drunkenly looked on, turning up the music in the room to prevent others from hearing her protests. Kavanaugh, who Ford says was intoxicated, also covered her mouth.

    "I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford told the Post. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

    Although Ford was able to get away from the pair and hide out in a bathroom before making her way home that day, the incident stayed with her for years. She ultimately decided to reach out to her representative, Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and US Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in July after news of Kavanaugh's nomination revived the old memories. Kavanaugh was a student at Maryland's Georgetown Preparatory School, and Ford attended another prep school, Holton-Arms.

    "What we're seeing… is kind of an X-rated version of the ‘Animal House' film, where this kind of ‘boys will be boys' behavior has escalated to criminal conduct that literally has altered the direction of the victim's life," Boghosian told Becker. "To come forward, the cost that women really have to bear… the cost is enormous. This woman's life is never going to be the same; she will be trashed by many in the court of public opinion and vilified as a Democratic operative."

    U.S. President Donald Trump introduces his Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    © Sputnik / Leah Millis
    Panel's Democrats Want to Postpone Kavanaugh Vote as He Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

    According to the executive director, this is also a defining moment for the #MeToo movement. "Are they going to take up the mantle of this particular issue and really press our elected officials to listen, instead of having the kind of scenario we did decades ago with Anita Hill? Let's see something change in this instance," she said.

    Amid the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, lawyer Anita Hill came forward and accused the then nominee of sexual harassment. However, despite the allegations and other women who attested to Thomas' workplace behavior, he was eventually confirmed.

    "This is our moment to address [the prep school culture] and to not allow that privileged ‘boys will be boys' mentality to carry over, and certainly not to the high court, where this is going to affect women's lives for decades," Boghosian said.

    Related:

    Trump: Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh ‘On Track’ But Vote May Be Delayed
    Lewinsky Expresses Her Feelings for Victim of Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Assault
    Kavanaugh's Record; The Resistance From Within & The Friday Wrap Up
    Kavanaugh Day 2; Preachers Call to Consciousness March; Is Media Trump's Pulpit
    FIREWORKS on Day 1 of Kavanaugh Supreme Court Hearings...
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, US Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse