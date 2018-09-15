Register
07:54 GMT +315 September 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    'Not Safe, Not Secure': Chequers Deal Puts PM Position at Risk - UK Politician

    Opinion
    A no-deal Brexit could lead to a financial crisis as bad as the crash in 2008, the governor of the Bank of England has warned. Mark Carney told Theresa May and senior ministers that not getting a deal with the European Union would lead to a number of negative economic consequences.

    It is also understood that Mr Carney warned house prices could fall by up to 35 per cent over three years in a worst case scenario, an event that could cause the value of sterling to plummet and force the bank to push up interest rates Sputnik spoke to Diane James, MEP and Former UKIP Leader, about these comments and moreover Brexit.

    Sputnik: Michael Gove has said today he was sure there would be a “solid vote” in parliament for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposal. Is this true? Is likely that her Chequers deal will past comfortably?

    Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
    No-Deal Brexit Could Lead to UK Financial Crisis as Bad as 2008 – Bank of England
    Diane James: I’ve got my doubts on that to be honest. We’ve had a completely contradictory statement in the last fortnight from the likes of Jacob Rees Mogg and same ilk as Boris Johnson; so Michael Gove seems to be at odds with some of his colleagues – so I do have my doubts.

    That’s not to be said that the Tory whips will not be mobilized to such an extent that those who are so fervently proper Brexit, clean Brexit, Brexit as it should be.

    They may well be corralled into ‘no you have to obey’, you’ve got to follow the party line’ and they will have no choice but to follow through, but I hope that doesn’t happen.

    People demonstrate against Brexit
    Labour Party to Vote Against Brexit Deal - UK Shadow Foreign Secretary
    Sputnik: Gove also stated that the PM was doing a great job as PM, both in the role and at the helm of the Brexit negotiations.  However a group of about 50 lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s party who oppose her in an effort to force her from the job. Is she still safe from a motion of no-confidence do you think?

    Diane James: No I don’t think she is. There is clearly a very big battle being played out in the public, by the press and the media, between those that are pro-remain and pro-remain prime minister, to those who wanted to leave and leave in the true sense of the word of what Brexit actually means and this is all being played out in the public.

    The Prime Minister is not safe and not secure. If she was able to bring the whole of the tory party behind her with a deal that effectively every single individual could buy into; but when you have such defense in the ranks in terms of a real cohort who are unable to support the chequers deal – that really puts her position at risk and quite frankly puts at risk the position of the deal that she is presenting or trying to present as the best interest of the country and I don’t happen to agree with that either.

    Sputnik: Will all this in mind; is a no deal still the most likely option for Brexit?

    European Union British passport
    Brexit Deal: Chequers Plan Means UK Leaving EU 'in Name Only' - Ex-UK Politician
    Diane James: Ok, again there is a tory propaganda machine right in action now which although we had a statement from the Prime Minister that ‘no deal was better than a bad deal’, they would actually rather sell or try and get through to the country that this bad is the only deal in town.

    Everything about this project fear mark 2, mark 3, whatever you want to call it, is trying to sell the story that this Chequers deal, which is fundamentally flawed,  should be the only deal on the table an everyone should buy into it – and that is where I have a real real problem.

    It flies in the face of a statement made by the Prime Minister right at the beginning which is ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’. The deal that we have on the table at the moment, which being explored by various organizations that support leave and proper Brexit, they are all highlighting that it [Chequers] has serious flaws in terms of keeping us aligned to, tied to and controlled by the European Union; but in fact what it is nothing more than Brexit in name only and I think that it is a real fear that people should have.

    The option still on the table and should be the option and that I think is nowhere near as bad as the remainers would like us to accept is that a no deal option, a hardline stance, is a far better option than one that keeps us under the control of the European Union such as the European Court of Justice, such as alignments to regulations that are quite frankly no long relevant to the UK but more importantly ensure that we cannot strike trade deals in what is truly a global economy.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Diane James and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

