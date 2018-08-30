Salvini-Orban Meeting Turning Point in European Politics - Italy's Lega MP

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A recent meeting of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Milan marked a historic turning point in European politics, Mario Borghezio, a member of the European Parliament (EP) and of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik.

The two politicians met on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on border protection and a tougher migration policy.

"The recent Salvini-Orban meeting in Milan represents a historic turning point in European politics. Italy is a natural ally of the Visegrad group. We have important historical ties, as well as political and economic interests, but, above all, we share a vision of Europe that is antithetical to that of Brussels bureaucrats: a Europe of peoples and not of globalized financial powers," Borghezio said.

Salvini and Orban stressed that they were going to oppose migration policy of French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader said Wednesday that they were right to see him as their main opponent.

The countries of Visegrad Four — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia — have been reluctant to accept migrants. In December, the European Union took the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to court over the failure to accept the quotas of migrants mandated by Brussels.

Salvini has also been promoting a tougher migration policy, stressing that Italy, which often serves as the first point of entry to the European Union for undocumented migrants, would take no more.

