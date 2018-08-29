Register
17:54 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    China Seeks Indian Support on Belt & Road Initiative to Ensure Success - Prof

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Professor Swarn Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University is of the opinion that China has realized the fact that without India, the economic and political viability of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will be questionable in the long run.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): China has sought to delink the contentious economic corridor it is building through Gilgit Baltistan, a territory currently administered by Pakistan but claimed by India as its own, from Sino-Indian ties.

    "We are neighbours, we are partners. Historically we were together and in the future, I never believe that anybody can separate India and China," China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Jun said while describing ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

    The BRI has become a major irritant in Sino-Indian ties since it was unveiled in 2013. India has kept itself away from the project as a mark of disproval of China's apparent recognition of Gilgit-Baltistan as Pakistani territory by inking a deal with Pakistan for building the economic corridor.

    "China has repeatedly stated the CPEC is an economic initiative. Implementing CPEC does not jeopardise China's position on Kashmir," the Chinese asssistant foreign affairs minister clarified on Monday. 

    The Chinese official also referred to three meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping since April in the context of improved bilateral relations. "There is a fresh impetus in bilateral ties," Zhang added.

    A professor and commentator on International Affairs opined that the statement must be looked upon as changing the perception of China with regard to the need for Indian participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

    "China now believes that an immediate neighbour like India with such huge market opportunities cannot be ignored and must be brought on board. It also now believes that without India, the economic and political viability of the project will be under question in the long run. The statement must be seen as an evolving perception of China with regard to a participant in the project. At the same time, China also knows that Pakistan can't be ignored completely," Prof Swaran Singh of the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, told Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Sawarn Singh in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Imposes 25% Safeguard Duty on Solar Cell Imports from China, Malaysia
    Sri Lanka Mulls Visa Free Entry for India, China, EU to Promote Tourism
    Nepal Needs Both India and China for Speedy Development – Senior Fellow
    India, China to Expand Military Cooperation Year After Border Standoff
    Tags:
    economic corridor, Belt and Road Initiative, feasibility, opposition, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, India, China, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse