London Hiding Brexit Contingency Plan Details Because Doesn’t Have One - Expert

Documents detailing the impact of a no-deal Brexit are due to be published today and the government has been accused of trying to conceal much of its contents from the public. Sputnik spoke with Political commentator David Lindsay for more on the topic.

Sputnik: Has the British government been hiding details about the Brexit contingency plan?

David Lindsay: Certainly, because it doesn’t have one, It doesn’t know what it’s doing and it hasn’t come up with any work on this. There are pages and pages of paper and they use a great deal of words to say a lot less than they ought to. David Davis was not particularly industrious and Dominic Rabb is not particularly bright.

© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert Independent MEP on EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier: He’s Been Caught Blindsided by His Own Negotiating Strategy

David Lindsay: It depends by what your definition of a soft Brexit. It is a very real possibility yes, and while it is not ideal, it would not be the end of the world. The United States has no formal trade deal with the EU, nor has China, nor do India and all 3 of them manage to trade with the EU on an enormous scale, so it can be done. It’s not perfect, but it can certainly be done.

Sputnik: Do you think there should be a second Brexit vote?

David Lindsay: No I don’t think there should be a 2nd referendum, it’s quite likely there’s going to be one, but I really don’t think there should be one. Perhaps if the final deal were to be put to a referendum, but that would depend on what the question was, but in principal I don’t think it should happen. We have made a decision, if the question was do you wish to stay in the EU, then that should not happen. Perhaps if there were to be a referendum on do you wish to accept this deal, but if the second option in that referendum was to remain and we rejected it, then that would be democratically monstrous, we have made a decision to leave.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.