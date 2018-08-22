Register
07:34 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa

    'We Need Stronger Reconstruction in Italy' – Bridge Construction Expert

    © Photo: Ilaria/twitter
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thousands of mourners have gathered in Genoa to attend a state funeral for the victims of a bridge collapse. Radio Sputnik discussed the reason why tragedies like this continue to happen in Italy with Gianni Royer Carfagni, who teaches a course in bridge construction at Parma University's engineering and architecture department.

    Sputnik: The tragic event is not the first bridge collapse in Italy. Last year a motorway bridge collapsed killing a couple while a year before a man died in similar circumstances. How come tragedies like this continue to happen?

    Gianni Royer Carfagni: They were due to different types of causes; out of the other tragedies that you mentioned, at least one was due to overloading by a truck which was carrying very heavy goods and consequently the bridge collapsed. On the other hand, the problem in Genoa is much more complicated because even the structure was much bigger. In any case, in Italy we have many infrastructures that had been built during the 1960s, which means that they are more than 50 years old and consequently they are reaching their design life. We need stronger reconstruction in Italy in the next few years, I’m afraid.

    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Italian Firefighters Press Office
    Trump Offers Italy Help in Wake of Deadly Genoa Bridge Collapse - White House
    Sputnik: Moreover, the Genoa bridge was known to be in trouble prior to the incident; how could this unwillingness to act be accounted for?

    Gianni Royer Carfagni: The big problem of the Genoa bridge is that it was a cable-stayed bridge. The problem was in the stays, which were made of prestressed concrete. This means that they are made of concrete and they are strengthened by steel tendons, which are inside the concrete. On the one hand, since they are very stressed, they are subjected to a phenomenon which is usually referred to as stress corrosion and consequently cracks may occur in the steel itself and the collapse is usually brittle. But the most important thing is that it’s very difficult to realize or to measure what is the real state of these tendons, which are merged and are not visible inside the concrete; all the technicians agree that the collapse is 99 percent due to the failure of one of the stays, which had provoked a chain reaction. This bridge is a very important piece of art because each piece equilibrates with other pieces and if one element is missing, the other pieces are likely to fall down like a domino effect – a chain reaction that destroys the bridge.

    Sputnik: You said that the architect Ricardo Morandi used this unusual design in other bridges; what should be done with them? Should they be demolished or should traffic be restricted on them?

    Gianni Royer Carfagni: For all I know, there is a big bridge in Lake Maracaibo, then there’s another one in Libya, and there’s one in Italy. For sure, the Genoa bridge will be demolished and rebuilt because nobody knows about the real condition of this bridge. For the other one in Italy, I think it will be monitored and if necessary it will be demolished, rebuilt or retrofitted.

    Sputnik: Who should take the responsibility for the bridge failure?

    Gianni Royer Carfagni: This is a very big question because there is a general aspect and a particular aspect. I think that the major responsibility is on the Autostrade per l'Italia, which was running the freeway and consequently they were responsible for the maintenance of the bridge. There’s also an expertise needed to be done to assess the real state of the bridge itself. As a matter of fact, there is a big debate now in Italy because the government says that they [Autostrade per l'Italia] are responsible and they want to withdraw their license to run all the freeway systems in Italy; on the other hand, the society offered half a billion euros to rebuild the bridge and to compensate for the loss of human lives. For this particular bridge I think that the responsibility is mainly on the company that was running the freeway.

    Italian President Sergio Mattarella is seen before the state funeral of the victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse.
    © REUTERS / Massimo Pinca
    Genoa Holds State Funeral for Bridge Collapse Victims
    Sputnik: What do you expect from the government of Giuseppe Conte in regard to tackling this issue? How high are hopes for a change for the better?

    Gianni Royer Carfagni: They have done a very strong action by claiming that we are going to withdraw license from the company that was running the freeways. Personally I don’t think that withdrawing the license or stopping this company would be the best solution because we need someone else that takes care of all the freeways in Italy and it is not easy to find another partner. What I expect is that there is deeper control of the government; I also expect a survey of the real conditions of the bridges in Italy.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Officials Warn: 7% of France’s Bridges Could Collapse, Like in Genoa Tragedy
    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Italian Deputy PM Blames Brussels for Genoa Bridge Collapse, EU Hits Back
    Do You Dare Cross? Fears for Safety of Bridges Designed by Genoa Viaduct Creator
    First Funerals for Genoa Bridge Collapse Victims Set for Saturday – Reports
    Tags:
    bridge collapse, Genoa, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse