Register
05:12 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artwork depicting NASA's Park Solar Probe studying the sun from its solar atmosphere

    Parker Solar Mission Can Withstand Sun's Heat Close Up - Scholar

    © NASA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NASA has launched the Parker Solar Probe automatic station to explore the Sun in a landmark mission. The probe took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday following a failed attempt the day before. US scientists expect the spacecraft will provide them with new data on processes in the solar atmosphere that are important for life on Earth.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Dr. Alice Gorman, an internationally recognized leader in the field of space archaeology and Senior Lecturer at Flinders University.

    Dr. Alice Gorman: One of the things that is most exciting about this mission is that it’s going to produce some images of the Sun. The probe has four instrument packages so I don’t think it’s actually taking photographs but it’s going to use the measurements it takes to create an image of the Sun's atmosphere which is far closer than anything we’ve ever seen before and will be far more detailed, and I think that’s really quite exciting.

    One of the big mysteries with the Sun is why that corona area of the atmosphere is so much hotter than the inside. So that’s a result people are going to be really interested in and, of course, as you said, the Sun has such a huge impact on our lives. It’s a very active place. It’s not just like when we're walking outside and we feel the beautiful heat of the Sun on our skin.

    The US Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is attached to a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    NASA Parker Solar Probe Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Sun
    We are protected from a lot of the Sun's activities by the Earth's magnetic fields and there are solar winds and coronal mass ejections and things happening all the time. Some of them do have not very good effects on Earth.

    So the coronal mass ejections where these massive clouds of boiling gas are ejected out can do things to the Earth like take out electricity grids which can have a bit of a social and economic impact. So we’re gonna learn a lot more about thing like this. We're going to learn a lot more about solar physics, but I’m really keen to see those images that the instruments are going to produce.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about how close this probe is going to get because everybody’s thinking this is the Sun, it’s extremely hot?

    Asteroids
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Another Space ‘Immigrant’: Asteroid That Orbits Sun Backward Not from Our Solar System
    Dr. Alice Gorman: Really such a design challenge to make something that can withstand heat at its closest,which is going to be about 6,000,000 kilometers from the surface of the Sun. It sounds like a long way but in terms of how big the Sun is, that’s really close. So it’s going to be about 1300°C. Designing those really sensitive instruments, they want to take the measurements to just not burn to a crisp or malfunction within 10 seconds is really a big challenge.

    So the probe has a heat shield which is made out of nearly 10-cm think composite carbon fiber. This is very heat resistant, and the instruments are shielded behind this sort of semi-parametal structure and one of the key issues is going to be keeping that structure facing the Sun all the time so those delicate instruments don’t get blasted, but it seems they have pretty much mastered how that’s going to work. So look, we're expecting at least seven years worth of data from this, and it’s not going to be that close to the Sun all the time.

    The Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant photographed by an international effort of telescopes and agencies.
    © NASA. NASA, ESA, J. Hester, A. Loll (ASU)
    Scientists Detect Supernova Traces Near Solar System
    What it is going to do for the next seven years, once a year it’s going to be orbiting around the Sun but also around the other side of Venus, which is Mercury, closest planet to the Sun of course, and then Venus, and then Earth.

    So it’s going to swing out past Venus, have a little bit of a chance to cool down, gather its forces, and use the gravity of Venus to swing back so it will get closer and closer to the Sun on every one of those swings. And we’re going to learn things about Venus and that part of space as well as all of this amazing solar information.

    Sputnik: Why now? It has been Mars and the Moon, and just now we’re getting around to really getting this close to the Sun?

    Dr. Alice Gorman: Well, you know we can gather a lot of data about the Sun from the surface of the Earth and spacecraft in Earth orbit and all of that and there have been missions in solar orbit designed to study the Sun before. So in the 1970s two Helios satellites were sent out. They stopped working in the 80s.

    At the moment we've got Stereo A and B, they're not very close to the Sun, they’re making stereo images of the Sun. There’s a couple of other ones out there, but this is what makes it so extraordinary the fact that it's going so close. But it's been planned for a long time.

    So the budgetary commitment for this mission was actually made in 2006, so people have been thinking about it for a long time. And, of course, in design terms we are all the time getting more sophisticated and better technology, so that design would've evolved as all of these different technologies became available. And a mission like this doesn’t happen overnight.

    Peter Jenniskens, a meteor astronomer at NASA's Ames Research Center and the SETI Institute Mountain View in California found his first fragment of the meteor that exploded over Sudan on February 28, 2009. This fragment broke into two pieces when it landed.
    © NASA Ames Research Center/SETI/Peter Jenniskens
    Solar Sister: Mars-Sized ‘Lost Planet’ Destroyed 4.5 Billion Years Ago - Study
    It requires massive contribution of expertise and resources, and what we've got now is for the first time, we’re going to get that close to the Sun, and I think it’s going to be really interesting. It's going to be a little window into this whole environment that we really only know from a distance.

    Sputnik: Could you tell us about how important this event is going to be to your particular field of study? Perhaps a couple of words about what space archeology is, what you study?

    Dr. Alice Gorman: So what I’m interested in is what particular spacecraft can tell us about the human engagement with space in the 20th and 21st centuries. So I'm interested in what they look like and what they do. How they fit into our culture both of science and technology and also sort of social culture. For me Parker Solar Probe is interesting because it's unique.

    It’s the only one of its kind right now. It’s been designed especially for this environment, but it has probably drawn on technologies developed for other hot environments.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Alice Gorman and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Parker Solar Probe Could Help to Elaborate Advance Warnings for Earth - Scholars
    NASA Parker Solar Probe Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Sun
    NASA Solar Probe Launches Saturday on Daring Mission to Touch Sun
    Astronomers Discover Gigantic Rogue Planet Floating Outside Solar System
    Tags:
    solar winds, coronal mass, magnetic fields, impact, spacecraft, research, Parker Solar Probe, NASA, Dr. Alice Gorman, Sun, space, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse