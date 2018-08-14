Register
00:46 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Traders walk on the floor of the Borsa Istanbul in Istanbul, Turkey, February 29, 2016

    Erdogan’s Calls to Sell Currency Unlikely to Rescue Turkish Lira – Researcher

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    The Turkish lira has dipped nearly nine percent amid the increased US economic pressure on Ankara. Turkey's finance minister said on Sunday that Ankara is preparing an action plan in response to the crisis.

    Sputnik has discussed the developments with Salih Dogan, a researcher in politics and international relations at Keele University.

    Sputnik: What is your take on President Erdogan’s call to support the national currency amid the crisis? What could Turkey undertake to the avoid weakening of its currency?

    Salih Dogan: I don’t think it is going to be successful to exchange dollars and gold in the US to Turkish lira by the Turkish people at the moment because the problem goes beyond this actually.

    Because whenever President Erdogan talks or calls for support from his citizens in Turkey, the Turkish lira keeps getting weaker against the US dollar; and this happened today, it fell almost to (0:33) Turkish lira and the US dollar gained 20 more kurus the against Turkish lira.

    A picture illustration shows a 100 Dollar banknote laying on various denomination Turkish lira banknotes, taken in Istanbul, Turkey January 7, 2014
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer/Illustration
    Turkish Lira Rallies Against Dollar as Erdogan Vows to Ditch US Gadgets
    Actually, the Turkish lira doesn’t only lose value against the US dollar but also against almost all of the currencies including the euro, sterling, or even the Georgian lari or Pakistani rupee.

    Last Friday there was a meeting with the Finance Minister, the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and all the businessmen and businesswomen who were present at the meeting praised him about his policy and his big plan.

    But they still keep their money in US dollars and people still say “we’re supporting Erdogan’s calls” but it’s going to be less effective than we see with the exchange between the dollar and the Turkish lira. People in Turkey are criticizing both the content and the style of the president’s presentation that Erdogan made last Friday; and it ended with a 10% loss for Turkish lira in just one day.

    It’s a big problem. This financial crisis is one of the biggest ones in the last two decades, which is since 2001; and the Turkish economy has been going down at least for the last 6-7 years. There are bigger things to make in order to make the Turkish lira gain some value against the US dollar or other currencies. I don’t think that Erdogan’s policies are helping the Turkish lira.

    Consecuencias del Brexit
    © REUTERS / Andrea Comas
    Turkish Lira Turmoil Could Impact EU Markets - Financial Expert
    Sputnik: What steps could Turkey possibly take to protect its local currency? Do you think that this whole sort of financial or economic war by Donald Trump is just an attempt to make a deal? Maybe Turkey needs to make a deal with Trump?

    Salih Dogan: Actually, it’s not the only problem. Maybe the current crisis between Turkey and the United States affected the drop of the Turkish lira, but it’s not the reason because it seems to be the pastor Andrew Brunson issue in Turkey. I don’t think it’s the main reason for the building tensions between the US and Turkey.

    If Turkey and Trump agree on a mutual decision in the near future, the Turkish lira will keep getting worse because of the Turkish economy, actually. The problem here is not the bad relations with the United States, but it’s the bad administration of Turkey at the moment.

    And as the Turkish economy is only depending on construction for the last two years, nothing else has been done by the administration. Erdogan and his party have been ruling the country for the last 16 years.

    Dollar pyramid
    CC0
    Turkey's Solution to Lira Crisis Will Be to Dedollarize Its Economy – Economist
    There were lots of economic experts making comments about this process that the Turkish economy is getting worse and worse and the Turkish lira is losing value against all the currencies in the world. So something should be done, but they just didn’t listen to the experts.

    Sputnik: What is the underlying cause of the financial and the currency crisis in Turkey? What is really behind it?

    Salih Dogan: I guess that one of the reasons is the election. People were not ready for an early election, at least they were expecting a change in the administration, maybe not on the presidential level but at least they were expecting change in the governmental level. It didn’t happen, so they lost their confidence, they lost their trust in Turkey and Turkish economy.

    As I said, the Turkish lira has been losing value against the US dollar in the last year and it’s almost doubled; the USD exchange was like 2.5 Turkish liras last year.

    So it’s almost doubled now and people lost their trust; and even though Erdogan calls for people to support the national currency it doesn’t work and people keep buying US dollars or other currencies. And that is the underlying cause of the financial crisis.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Salih Dogan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Turkish Lira Rallies Against Dollar as Erdogan Vows to Ditch US Gadgets
    Turkish Lira Turmoil Could Impact EU Markets - Financial Expert
    Turkey's Solution to Lira Crisis Will Be to Dedollarize Its Economy – Economist
    Turkey to Seek Legal Action Against Fake News Platforms as Lira Drops - Reports
    Tags:
    rescue, dollar, economy, currency, lira, Salih Dogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse