Register
04:32 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Leaked Kushner Emails Show US, Israel Aim For ‘Palestinians to Disappear’

    © REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Internal emails leaked to Foreign Policy have revealed that US presidential adviser Jared Kushner has been conspiring to pull the plug on the primary aid organization providing help to Palestinian refugees and to convince surrounding Arab nations to make the Palestinians citizens.

    The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was established by the United Nations in 1949, with the help of the US, to provide relief for Palestinians displaced from their homes following the establishment of the State of Israel. However, 70 years later, most Palestinian people remain refugees, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, and the numbers have ballooned from around 700,000 to over 5 million people. Of the original refugees, only a few tens of thousands are still alive, Foreign Policy noted.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    Kushner Reportedly Asks Jordan to End Refugee Status for 2 Mln Palestinians

    The heritability of refugee status by Palestinians has become a recent focal point for anti-Palestinian political moves, with several recent attempts in the US Congress to deprive them of that status by pressuring the UN via funding redirections. In late July, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) introduced a bill that would limit US aid to the original refugees only, and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has drafted legislation that would deprive UNRWA of funding.

    "The United Nations should provide assistance to the Palestinians in a way that makes clear that the United Nations does not recognize the vast majority of Palestinians currently registered by UNRWA as refugees deserving refugee status," reads a draft obtained by Foreign Policy.

    Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been making "an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA," a leaked email dated January 11 said. "This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn't help peace," Kushner said.

    "[Kushner said] the resettlement has to take place in the host countries, and these governments can do the job that UNRWA was doing," said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

    To that end, Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat told reporters in June that Kushner, during a June visit to Jordan, told the Jordanians the US was ready to stop funding UNRWA altogether and direct those $300 million to fund resettlement efforts instead.

    Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Kushner Gets Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader 'Scared' of US Peace Plan

    "All this is actually aimed at liquidating the issue of the Palestinian refugees," Erekat said, Ynet reported.

    However, Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday it was highly unlikely the Jordanians would go for that deal, because in their mind, the Palestinian refugee problem was created by Israel during its creation, and not them.

    ​The editor told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the refugee question is "the result of a colonial effort that brutally ethnically cleansed 700,000 to 800,000 people from Palestine, and these people and their descendants and their families. The international community, and the UN, at the time committed to taking care of these people as refugees, which they were, they were people who were forcibly expelled from their homes and property."

    "What's going here is… the Israeli dream for 70 years, of abolishing their refugee status, of turning them into the citizens of the countries that they're in, of finalizing the colonial expulsion of these people from their homeland. This is what the Israeli government is pushing the American government, through Jared Kushner, whose bed [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu used to sleep in, to do on their behalf," he noted.

    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Riyadh to US: No Peace Plan Without East Jerusalem as Palestine Capital – Report

    "It's really one of the crimes of the century… this is the US government becoming an arm of the colonial project of Zionism."

    Kavanagh noted there is a long history of blatant interference in US affairs by Israel, "No other leader of another country comes to the United States and stands before the houses of Congress and demands that the United States changes its policy on a crucial issue, the Iran deal… as Noam Chomsky said, ‘There's no government that exerts more influence and more interference in American politics than the Israeli government.'

    "Donald Trump got $20 million from Sheldon Adelson, an Israeli-American citizen; he's a citizen of Israel as well as the United States…. Is that not illegal? Is that not taking money from a foreign power, if Adelson is doing that solely on behalf of promoting Israeli interests?"

    He further pointed out that Israeli-American businessman Haim Saban, who says, "I'm a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel," according to the New York Times, is also the biggest contributor to the Democratic Party.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press together with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announcing the U.S.'s withdrawal from the U.N's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toya Sarno Jordan
    'Cesspool of Political Bias': US Exits United Nations Human Rights Council (VIDEO)

    "So there's no question that the government that interferes the most in American politics is Israel, and it does it very successfully."

    Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek noted the Israelis have a "very, very close relationship with different factions" of the US elite, "and they've sort of diversified their portfolio enough that no matter which way an election goes, there's going to be a very strong pro-Israel faction within any administration."

    The cruelty of Kushner's proposition is only "further delegitimizing Israel the court of public opinion," Smolarek said.

    BDS Activists
    © AP Photo/ Jacques Brinon
    BDS Is 'Direct Security Threat That Could End Up Boomeranging' - Analyst

    The real goal for the Israelis, Kavanagh said, is "for the Palestinians to disappear as Palestinians," a goal that resettlement would facilitate.

    "It's about unwinding UNRWA; it's about unwinding the Palestinians. They would become, in the Israeli imagination, Syrians and [Jordanians]. They want them to, now, disappear as a national entity and to become just citizens of the states that they're in, and those states then would have the responsibility to take care of them as their citizens."

    He pointed out neither the Syrians nor Jordanians are interested in that because they believe "this is a problem that Israel created, that the Zionists created in creating the state of Israel."

    Indeed, the Jordanians and the PLO once fought a war during what was called "Black September" in 1970, caused largely by the enormous numbers of Palestinians in Jordan following the loss of the West Bank to Israel in the 1967 war and which resulted in the expulsion of the PLO and Palestinian refugees from Jordan to Lebanon and Syria.

    Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    On Anniversary of Six-Day War, Israel Still ‘Breaking Every Moral Code’

    The Palestinians themselves aren't keen on the solution, either. "This is telling the Palestinians: ‘You have to abolish your national identity and just disappear into Syria and Jordan and Egypt and… forget, ever, about being Palestinian… it's been a long dream of theirs [the Israelis] to turn Jordan into the Palestinian state."

    The Trump administration is now demonstrating that "they're totally behind this," Kavanagh said. "Previous administrations have… let Israel do everything it can to prepare the ground for this, and have never done anything to resist it, but now you've got them full on board with it and stating it in emails like this."

    Related:

    Israel Reimposes Fuel Embargo on Gaza to Stop Palestinian Attacks - Ministry
    Palestinian Fire Kills Israeli Soldier Near Gaza Border - IDF
    Israeli Jets Hit Dozens of Palestinian Military Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    FBI Using Online Pro-Palestinian Campaigner 'Blacklists' to Identify Suspects
    Palestinian Migrant Who Attacked Jews in Berlin Over Kippas Faces Court (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    zionism, defunding, resettlement, palestinian refugees, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Jim Kavanagh, Jared Kushner, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse