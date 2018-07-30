Skripal Affair Used to Distract People From Real Scandals - Analyst

Four months after the nerve gas poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Neither British nor German intelligence agencies have any proof of Russia’s alleged role in the nerve gas poisoning.

Sputnik spoke to political commentator, Ollie Richardson for more insights on the issue.

Sputnik: How significant is this?

Ollie Richardson: It possible to speak about all the little details of the case and become almost a bedroom detective, but at the end of the day, all the answers are looking everyone in right the face.

The main fact is that if the Skripals had indeed been poisoned by a military grade nerve agent, they would be dead. Instead we have Yulia Skripal doing a bizarre news interview with Reuters American media that gave the impression she was reading a script at gunpoint.

Secondly, Yulia Skripal’s cousin, Victoria, said some things that don’t exactly conform to the 'evil' Russian narrative. She said she doesn’t trust Britain and that it was most probably food poisoning.

It’s fair to say the Skripal provocation has only acted as a temporary obstacle, because more people will continue to discover alternative sources of information such as RT and Sputnik. It’s exactly that, which Westminster is petrified of.



Sputnik: In the past we've Theresa May and the UK dedicate a lot of time to the Skripal case, releasing a verdict in a matter of days that Russia is responsible. This in turn has made her look stronger to her supporters and sceptics of her, similar to a tactic used by thatcher to boost support regarding the Falklands… are we seeing the same here with May? Essentially, is the PM using Skripal to boost her power?



Ollie Richardson: Actually the example you give is very good because in the 80s under Thatcher, there was a process of selling off state funded assets such as coalmines, steel works and transferring these assets to foreign entities, basically selling the country away. There needs to be something in the media and the newspapers to distract them from this very fact that their livelihoods and what they possess is being sold before their eyes sand they’re powerless to do anything about it.

It’s the same today, nothing’s changed… We had the Tony Blair government which in reality was no different to its predecessors and from its successors, it was still involved in wars and still wanted to transfer wealth to the elite.

Theresa May, was not elected by the people, she came in to replace David Cameron and I think in general the Tory Conservative paradigm, is not really compatible with modern reality which is really Eurosceptic and people see now that the damage the wars in Iraq and Syria have created, where migrants are forced to flee to the EU and the EU can’t cope with such a burden.

They said the Skripal affair really it can be used to distract people away from all these really important things that are really absolutely scandalous and people should be demanding every day, the impeachment of this or that politician.

Sputnik: What effect does the runaway, out of control British media have on the handling of this case?

© Sputnik / Justin Griffits-Williams Amesbury Poisoning: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering, 1 Novichok Bottle, No Cooperation It’s important to understand the British establishment and by that I mean the people who own most of the wealth and ultimately have the keys to power, they are the lobbyists for interests for the real owners of Britain and for example lots of the property in London are owned by gulf countries like Qatar for example, and know that there is a scandal with the Israeli lobby within the Labour party that has affected Jeremy Corbyn.

In general there is this circle, it is a paradox, of making accusations and they never proved and then another accusation arrives to distract from the other accusation and then there’s this chain but the circle is never complete. No case is ever resolved and it is this that benefits Westminster, this endless circle of there being no answers.

