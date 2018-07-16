Register
13:46 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border. (File)

    Israel is Determined to Prevent Lebanonization of Syria - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    203

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the latter’s summit with the US president. The visit came in light of Russia announcing that after the end of the war in Syria, all foreign forces will leave the country.

    While for Israel removing all pro-Iranian forces from Syria is the number one priority in the region. 

    Sputnik has discussed Israel's "red lines" in Syria with Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies.

    Sputnik: In your view how realistic is Israel's wish to see all Iranian and it's affiliated troops leave Syria?

    Aleppo
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Israeli Rockets Strike Syrian Military Position in Aleppo - Reports
    Efraim Inbar: I think Iran is the mortal enemy of Israel. It declares day and night that it wants to destroy the Jewish state and Israel is determined to prevent the lebanonization of Syria, of opening a new front like Hezbollah in South Lebanon in Syria next to Israel's border. So I think Israel is talking to the Russians, to Putin, and also to the Americans, and apart from that Israel is acting militarily in order to prevent the presence of Iranian military, of Iranian missiles on the soil of Syria.

    Sputnik: How dependent is Bashar al-Assad on Iranian troops in your opinion?

    Efraim Inbar: I think there is a decreasing dependence upon Iranian troops because after all, he's winning the civil war. So there's less opposition to the Assad regime, less violent opposition, and the better he does during the civil war, of course, the less he needs Iranian troops.

    READ MORE: Israel Mobilizing Reserve Soldiers to Reinforce Air Defense Amid Gaza Escalation

    Sputnik: Do you think Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump will be able to convince Vladimir Putin to limit his support for Iran in the light of US sanctions against Tehran and the possibility of new sanctions against countries that buy Iranian oil, this has been reported in the last couple days of course?

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria Ahead of Helsinki Summit With Putin
    Efraim Inbar: Well, Russia and Iran, of course, have a common interest in supporting the Assad regime, but their interests are not identical. After all, Iran wants to establish a radical Islamic presence in Syria. This is not something that the Russian government is seeing as its own interest. Apart from that, they understand that if there is a confrontation between Israel and Iran, during the confrontation we may hit also targets that are identified with the Assad regime and weaken the Assad regime and I think the Russians are not interested in such a scenario.

    Sputnik: If Iranian troops do leave Syria partly or fully is there a danger of a security vacuum in the country that could negatively affect its neighbors, including Israel? And who could then take the burden of then fighting ISIS* and other extremist groups, we've seen this happen historically both in Iraq and in Libya where once the campaigns have finished, the Americans have left, this vacuum was created, this destabilized the situation and these Islamist groups, these radical groups have moved in which obviously then caused this exacerbated situation we find ourselves internationally, what's your take on that then?

    Efraim Inbar: I think this is obviously a possibility. After all, the Arab regimes have problems in terms of legitimacy and we've seen it during what's called the Arab Spring, and this is precisely why there's a civil war in Syria, this is why there is turmoil in Yemen, in Libya. Of course, this is a possibility and this is part of the Middle East reality, that the dictatorial regimes may be replaced by chaos.

    READ MORE: Israeli Defense Chief Warns Hamas Will 'Pay Heavy Price' Amid New Escalation

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Increase Strikes on Hamas as Necessary
    Sputnik: And finally how successful has been Prime Minister Netanyahu in his quest to push Iranian troops from Israel's border and to convince Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad to prohibit the deployment of Iranian military installations in Syria?

    Efraim Inbar: I think there is a good understanding between Israel and Russia at this time, basically, the understanding is that Israel is not undermining the Assad regime and the Russians allow to some extent a free hand to the Israelis in fighting the Iranian presence. This is the current understanding and I hope it will continue.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Efraim Inbar and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza
    Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Increase Strikes on Hamas as Necessary
    Israel, Gaza Escalation Put Out as Ceasefire Reached - Reports
    Sirens Blare in Southern Israel Amid Reports of Rocket Fire From Gaza
    Tags:
    relations, troops, Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse